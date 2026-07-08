Bengaluru Street Vendors' Rally, Demanding End To Ongoing Eviction Drive, Draws Thousands
The protestors demanded an immediate halt to evictions, the return of confiscated goods, and the implementation of legal safeguards.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: Thousands of street vendors from across Bengaluru gathered at Freedom Park on Tuesday to protest the Karnataka government's ongoing eviction drive. They accused the authorities of violating the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of poor families.
The protest, organised by street vendors' associations and rights groups, saw participants raise slogans against the government, demanding an immediate halt to evictions, the return of confiscated goods, and the implementation of legal safeguards before any further action is taken.
A delegation led by Advocate Clifton Rozario met Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and submitted a memorandum outlining the vendors' demands.
Speaking to ETV Bharat after the meeting, Rozario said the ongoing evictions were unconstitutional and contrary to the provisions of the 2014 Street Vendors Act. "We have demanded an immediate stop to the eviction drive, restoration of confiscated goods, and permission for vendors to return to their original vending locations. Any action taken by the government must strictly comply with the Street Vendors Act because the government itself is bound by law," he said.
Rozario clarified that street vendors were not opposed to regulation. "Street vendors are not the enemies of the government or the GBA. We do not want a Bengaluru without street vendors. The Supreme Court itself has recognised their right to livelihood and called for regulation, not elimination," he said.
Citing a High Court ruling, Rozario said authorities cannot remove vendors without first implementing the Street Vendors Act and following due legal procedure. "Notices must be issued and legal safeguards must be followed. We have asked why these directions are being ignored. If the government fails to rectify the situation, this protest will grow much larger," he warned.
According to Rozario, the Commissioner informed the delegation that the current drive was limited to selected roads and that vending would continue in other areas. He also assured them that the demands would be discussed with the concerned ministers and that another meeting would be convened after consultations.
Several vendors shared personal accounts of how the eviction drive had affected their families.
Manjunath, who runs a small roadside food stall, said officials had threatened to remove his business despite it serving affordable food to local residents. "The cost of LPG and other essentials has doubled, but we cannot double food prices because customers cannot afford it. If our stalls are removed, how will we pay school fees or feed our families?" he asked.
Street vendor and rights activist Mallu Kumar criticised political parties for failing to stand with vendors after elections. "Every party seeks our votes by promising support, but when our livelihoods are threatened, no one comes forward. We are not asking for charity. We are asking for justice and implementation of the law," he said.
Chandrashekhar alleged that the eviction drive had intensified after the Urban Development Minister assumed office. He argued that no vendor should be removed without proper rehabilitation. "The Supreme Court has made it clear that rehabilitation and alternative arrangements must come first. Blaming street vendors for pedestrian deaths is neither fair nor logical," he said.
Chandramma condemned the demolition of vendors' belongings without prior notice. "Officials destroy our shops in minutes. Those shops are our only source of income. We earn every day to buy food, educate our children and pay medical expenses," she said.
Appealing for public support, Waseem said ordinary citizens depend on street vendors for affordable food, vegetables and daily necessities. "Not everyone can shop in malls. Street vendors are part of Bengaluru's economy and culture. We appeal to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to intervene, stop the evictions, compensate those who have suffered losses, and provide proper rehabilitation before taking any further action," he said.
The protesters maintained that while pedestrian safety is important, it cannot come at the cost of violating constitutional rights and depriving thousands of people of their livelihoods. They warned that if their demands are ignored, the agitation would intensify in the coming days.