ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Street Vendors' Rally, Demanding End To Ongoing Eviction Drive, Draws Thousands

Bengaluru: Thousands of street vendors from across Bengaluru gathered at Freedom Park on Tuesday to protest the Karnataka government's ongoing eviction drive. They accused the authorities of violating the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and threatening the livelihoods of thousands of poor families.

The protest, organised by street vendors' associations and rights groups, saw participants raise slogans against the government, demanding an immediate halt to evictions, the return of confiscated goods, and the implementation of legal safeguards before any further action is taken.

A delegation led by Advocate Clifton Rozario met Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and submitted a memorandum outlining the vendors' demands.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after the meeting, Rozario said the ongoing evictions were unconstitutional and contrary to the provisions of the 2014 Street Vendors Act. "We have demanded an immediate stop to the eviction drive, restoration of confiscated goods, and permission for vendors to return to their original vending locations. Any action taken by the government must strictly comply with the Street Vendors Act because the government itself is bound by law," he said.

Rozario clarified that street vendors were not opposed to regulation. "Street vendors are not the enemies of the government or the GBA. We do not want a Bengaluru without street vendors. The Supreme Court itself has recognised their right to livelihood and called for regulation, not elimination," he said.

Citing a High Court ruling, Rozario said authorities cannot remove vendors without first implementing the Street Vendors Act and following due legal procedure. "Notices must be issued and legal safeguards must be followed. We have asked why these directions are being ignored. If the government fails to rectify the situation, this protest will grow much larger," he warned.

According to Rozario, the Commissioner informed the delegation that the current drive was limited to selected roads and that vending would continue in other areas. He also assured them that the demands would be discussed with the concerned ministers and that another meeting would be convened after consultations.