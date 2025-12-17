ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Street Vendors Allege Police Harassment Despite BBMP Reorganisation, Threaten Protests

According to the union, vendors are being targeted in several areas due to the absence of ID cards. In Vijayanagar, attempts were made to evict vendors despite court protection. In Jayanagar and Church Street, vendors reported that illegal fines were imposed. In Munireddypalya, vendors were forcibly removed from their spots.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, KPBVS leaders said vending certificates and identity cards, which must be issued within three months of a survey, are still pending. “The survey was completed long ago, but certificates and ID cards have not been given within the legal time limit,” said advocate Vinay Srinivasa, office bearer of KPBVS. “Because vendors do not have documents, police and municipal officials continue to trouble them.”

Bengaluru: Street vendors in Bengaluru continue to face eviction and fines even after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was split into five municipal corporations, the Karnataka Pragathipara Beedi Vyaparigala Sangha (KPBVS) said on Tuesday. The union, affiliated with AICCTU, alleged that authorities have failed to implement the Street Vendors Act, 2014, despite completing a citywide survey months ago.

KPBVS also pointed out that Town Vending Committees are not functioning. The term of the earlier committee ended months ago, and no new committee has been formed after the BBMP reorganisation.

“At present, there is no town vending committee to even hear complaints. New committees must be formed based on the recent survey, which suggested two committees for each corporation, one for each zone,” Srinivasa said.

Protest warning by KPBVS

The union said many vending areas lack basic facilities. Markets do not have toilets or proper shelter from rain and sun. Vendors are often stopped from putting up temporary tarpaulins for protection. “If vendors are not allowed to arrange shelter on their own, the authorities must provide it,” Srinivasa said. He stressed that free public toilets should be ensured for women vendors.

Vanajakshi, another office bearer of KPBVS, said the problems faced by women vendors are rarely addressed. Speaking to the media, she said access to toilets and safe vending spaces should not depend on repeated requests. She urged the government to allocate budgetary support for market shelters and to conduct orientation programmes for officials on the Street Vendors Act in the newly formed zones.

KPBVS demanded that ID cards be distributed immediately through municipal offices and clearly mention the approved vending location. The union also called for the formation of Town Vending Committees in every zone and a grievance redressal committee under Section 20 of the Act.

“If these demands are not met by the end of this month, we will launch a protest in January,” Srinivasa said.