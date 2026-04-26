Bengaluru’s Spirit On Display As Thousands Run The TCS World 10K Marathon
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar flagged off the marathon while J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah completed the 10 km run.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: The streets of Bengaluru transformed into a vibrant sea of energy and resilience on Sunday as the 2026 edition of the TCS World 10K marathon concluded, drawing a massive crowd of professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and high-profile dignitaries. The World Athletics Gold Label race once again solidified the city’s reputation as a premier destination for international distance running.
Among the participants was Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who completed the 10km course, drawing significant attention to the event’s inclusive and motivational spirit. Abdullah, known for his commitment to fitness, was seen navigating the route alongside thousands of other runners, emphasizing the unifying power of sport.
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who flagged off the event, lauded the seamless execution of the marathon and the overwhelming public response. Speaking on the impact of the race, Shivakumar noted that the event transcends mere competition.
"This marathon is a testament to the vibrant spirit and health-consciousness of our citizens. It is heartening to see Bengaluru hosting such a world-class event that brings people together from all walks of life," he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted the logistical success of the race, credited to the coordination between city authorities, the police, and the organizers. He emphasized that such events play a crucial role in promoting the "Brand Bengaluru" image on a global stage, showcasing the city’s ability to host large-scale, international sporting spectacles.
Proud to take part in the TCS World 10K Run and flag off this world-class run hosted in Namma Bengaluru.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 26, 2026
Since 2008, this event has grown into a globally recognised World Athletics Gold Label race, bringing together elite athletes, passionate runners, and citizens in a… pic.twitter.com/NVT2f7PWUD
The race featured a competitive elite field, with top-tier international athletes vying for the podium. However, the heart of the event remained the Open Category and the "Majja Run," where families, senior citizens, and corporate teams participated to celebrate fitness and community causes.
"The enthusiasm we witnessed today is a clear indication that Bengaluru is not just a tech hub, but a city that breathes sports and wellness," a senior race official remarked during the post-run briefing.
Beyond the physical challenge, the marathon served as a platform for various social causes, with many participants running to raise awareness for environmental sustainability and rural education. As the final runners crossed the finish line at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the atmosphere remained electric, marking another successful chapter in the city's long-standing association with the World 10K.
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