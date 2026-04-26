ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru’s Spirit On Display As Thousands Run The TCS World 10K Marathon

Participants run in the TCS World 10K Marathon in Bengaluru ( Special Arrangement )

Bengaluru: The streets of Bengaluru transformed into a vibrant sea of energy and resilience on Sunday as the 2026 edition of the TCS World 10K marathon concluded, drawing a massive crowd of professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and high-profile dignitaries. The World Athletics Gold Label race once again solidified the city’s reputation as a premier destination for international distance running. Among the participants was Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who completed the 10km course, drawing significant attention to the event’s inclusive and motivational spirit. Abdullah, known for his commitment to fitness, was seen navigating the route alongside thousands of other runners, emphasizing the unifying power of sport. Participants run in the TCS World 10K Marathon in Bengaluru (Special Arrangement) Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who flagged off the event, lauded the seamless execution of the marathon and the overwhelming public response. Speaking on the impact of the race, Shivakumar noted that the event transcends mere competition.