ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru's Sirsi Circle Flyover To Be Extended Till BHEL Circle Says DCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to extend the existing flyover from Bengaluru's Town Hall to Sirsi Circle on Mysuru Road until BHEL-Kimko Circle to decongest traffic on the stretch.

In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLC K Shivakumar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar said that the state government has prepared an Rs 810 crore estimate for the proposed work, which includes land acquisition cost. "The detailed project is also prepared, and administrative approval is awaited," DK Shivakumar said.

This is the first flyover in Bengaluru, built in 1996 when former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Devegowda was Chief Minister. Larsen and Toubro (LT) constructed the flyover for Rs 91 crore, and it opened for traffic in 1998.