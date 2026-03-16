Bengaluru's Sirsi Circle Flyover To Be Extended Till BHEL Circle Says DCM Shivakumar
Apart from this, the government is also building a flyover after the Nayandahalli flyover to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar entrance.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to extend the existing flyover from Bengaluru's Town Hall to Sirsi Circle on Mysuru Road until BHEL-Kimko Circle to decongest traffic on the stretch.
In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLC K Shivakumar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar said that the state government has prepared an Rs 810 crore estimate for the proposed work, which includes land acquisition cost. "The detailed project is also prepared, and administrative approval is awaited," DK Shivakumar said.
This is the first flyover in Bengaluru, built in 1996 when former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Devegowda was Chief Minister. Larsen and Toubro (LT) constructed the flyover for Rs 91 crore, and it opened for traffic in 1998.
Apart from this, the state government is also building a flyover after the Nayandahalli flyover to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar entrance. "The process of land acquisition for the project is ongoing," he said.
The government also asphalted the stretch between Rajarajeshwari Nagar Arch to Kengeri Road at a cost of Rs 75 crore to ensure smooth vehicular traffic movement, he added.
Bengaluru is known for its traffic, and these measures are expected to help the locals.
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