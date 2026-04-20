Bengaluru Set To Roll Out India’s Largest Sewage-To-Biogas Project
The project will utilise nearly 550 million litres per day of sewage to generate Rs 120 crore in additional revenue over the next two decades.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB ) is set to implement India's first and largest project to convert sewage waste into compressed biogas with a target to generate around Rs 120 crore in additional revenue over the next two decades.
It is understood that under the project, raw biogas generated at five major sewage treatment plants across the city will be upgraded into high-value compressed biogas.
While similar projects in cities such as Surat operate at a capacity of about 120 million litres per day, Bengaluru’s initiative will utilise nearly 550 million litres per day of sewage as per officials. Authorities have also directed that the model be expanded across all sewage treatment plants in the city where bio-digesters are in place, in order to maximise output.
Currently, the biogas produced at these plants is largely used for in-house electricity generation, while in at least one unit it is simply flared. The new project seeks to upgrade this raw biogas into compressed biogas that meets national standards, allowing it to be supplied for city gas distribution or used as a clean transport fuel.
Officials say the shift from using biogas merely to offset electricity costs to converting it into a revenue-generating resource could significantly boost the board’s finances.
The project will be implemented under a public-private partnership model. A private partner will bear the full capital investment of around Rs 85 crore, along with operation and maintenance costs. The water board will provide about 13,000 square metres of land within sewage treatment plant premises, while retaining ownership of the land.
Beyond financial gains, the project is expected to contribute to energy security. India currently depends heavily on imports to meet its LPG demand. By converting waste gas that would otherwise go unused, the initiative aims to generate revenue while also reducing dependence on external energy sources.
Officials believe the Bengaluru model could serve as a template for other Indian cities looking to adopt sustainable waste-to-energy solutions.
BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said the project represents a major step toward turning waste into wealth. He noted that the initiative, based on processing 550 MLD of sewage, is the largest and most ambitious of its kind in India. Manohar added that the PPP model would enable the board to generate more than Rs 120 crore in additional revenue without investing its own funds, while strengthening the city’s energy security and setting an example at the national level.
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