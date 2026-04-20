ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Set To Roll Out India’s Largest Sewage-To-Biogas Project

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB ) is set to implement India's first and largest project to convert sewage waste into compressed biogas with a target to generate around Rs 120 crore in additional revenue over the next two decades.

It is understood that under the project, raw biogas generated at five major sewage treatment plants across the city will be upgraded into high-value compressed biogas.

While similar projects in cities such as Surat operate at a capacity of about 120 million litres per day, Bengaluru’s initiative will utilise nearly 550 million litres per day of sewage as per officials. Authorities have also directed that the model be expanded across all sewage treatment plants in the city where bio-digesters are in place, in order to maximise output.

Currently, the biogas produced at these plants is largely used for in-house electricity generation, while in at least one unit it is simply flared. The new project seeks to upgrade this raw biogas into compressed biogas that meets national standards, allowing it to be supplied for city gas distribution or used as a clean transport fuel.

Officials say the shift from using biogas merely to offset electricity costs to converting it into a revenue-generating resource could significantly boost the board’s finances.