ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Serial Murders: Accused Makes Victims' Children Lie On Calls To Hide His Crime

Bengaluru: An audio recording has emerged in connection with the gruesome killing of seven people by Indu Shekhar in Bengaluru. The police investigation has revealed that after the murders, when calls came to the victims' mobile phones, the accused made the victims' young sons — the boys he had kept with him — do the talking.

Rajajinagar police have traced all seven bodies and are interrogating the accused. When the case first came to light, it had been established that after committing the murders, the accused kept all the mobile phones with him and was answering the calls and messages himself.

After killing the couple Shivakumar and Divya, he kept their son Puneeth alive and made him speak on the phones. He later killed that child too. After that, he killed the couple Shankar and Nalini and made their son Yathin speak on the phone. In the meantime, the accused fell into the police net. An audio recording of Yathin speaking to relatives has now come out.

After the accused, Indu Shekhar, took Yathin along with him, when relatives called, he handed the phone to the boy and made him talk. When they asked where his father and mother were, he made the boy say that they had gone on a trip.

As the family members could not be reached one by one, the relatives kept calling the victims' phones repeatedly. They were also calling and messaging Yathin's mother, Nalini. But Indu Shekhar himself was answering the relatives' calls so that no suspicion would arise. The investigation has found that on some occasions he also handed the phone to Yathin and made him speak.

In this audio, Yathin is heard speaking to the relatives, who pleaded with him to let them speak to Nalini at least once. They asked him to let them speak at least to her mother, Tungamma, who was deeply distressed.