ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Restaurant Owners Threaten Swiggy Boycott Over High Commissions And Hidden Deductions; Demand Fair Partnership and Transparent Billing

Bengaluru: Restaurant owners in Bengaluru have raised serious concerns over what they describe as excessive commissions, discounts, advertising charges and other deductions imposed by online food delivery platform Swiggy, alleging that these costs are steadily eroding their already thin profit margins.

Representatives of restaurant owners said they continue to bear the entire cost of running their businesses, including raw materials, employee salaries, rent, electricity, cooking gas, licences, packaging and maintenance. They argued that after multiple deductions on online orders, sustaining operations has become increasingly difficult.

The owners have demanded a more transparent and balanced partnership with the food delivery platform, saying they are not opposed to online aggregators but want fair commercial practices.

Explaining their concerns, the restaurant owners said commissions charged on every order significantly reduce their earnings. They also objected to discounts being introduced without their explicit consent, insisting that promotional offers should not be imposed on restaurants. They pointed out that restaurants are often compelled to spend on advertisements merely to remain visible on the platform, with no guarantee of receiving additional orders.

The owners also called for complete transparency in payment gateway charges, long-distance delivery fees, cancelled order deductions and other service charges. They demanded that settlement statements clearly show GST, taxes, commissions, discounts, refunds and every deduction separately so that restaurants can easily understand how payments are calculated.

They further said restaurants should not bear the full financial loss when customers or delivery partners cancel orders after food has already been prepared. Similarly, they urged that payments should not be withheld immediately after customer complaints without first verifying the restaurant's explanation and supporting evidence.