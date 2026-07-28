Bengaluru Restaurant Owners Threaten Swiggy Boycott Over High Commissions And Hidden Deductions; Demand Fair Partnership and Transparent Billing
Restaurant owners in Bengaluru argued that after multiple deductions on online orders, sustaining operations has become increasingly difficult.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 11:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: Restaurant owners in Bengaluru have raised serious concerns over what they describe as excessive commissions, discounts, advertising charges and other deductions imposed by online food delivery platform Swiggy, alleging that these costs are steadily eroding their already thin profit margins.
Representatives of restaurant owners said they continue to bear the entire cost of running their businesses, including raw materials, employee salaries, rent, electricity, cooking gas, licences, packaging and maintenance. They argued that after multiple deductions on online orders, sustaining operations has become increasingly difficult.
The owners have demanded a more transparent and balanced partnership with the food delivery platform, saying they are not opposed to online aggregators but want fair commercial practices.
Explaining their concerns, the restaurant owners said commissions charged on every order significantly reduce their earnings. They also objected to discounts being introduced without their explicit consent, insisting that promotional offers should not be imposed on restaurants. They pointed out that restaurants are often compelled to spend on advertisements merely to remain visible on the platform, with no guarantee of receiving additional orders.
The owners also called for complete transparency in payment gateway charges, long-distance delivery fees, cancelled order deductions and other service charges. They demanded that settlement statements clearly show GST, taxes, commissions, discounts, refunds and every deduction separately so that restaurants can easily understand how payments are calculated.
They further said restaurants should not bear the full financial loss when customers or delivery partners cancel orders after food has already been prepared. Similarly, they urged that payments should not be withheld immediately after customer complaints without first verifying the restaurant's explanation and supporting evidence.
The restaurant owners also sought dedicated points of contact for resolving operational issues, a proper escalation mechanism, weekend support, and an end to unilateral changes in contractual terms without prior consultation.
Citing settlement examples, they claimed that a restaurant generating sales worth ₹10,000 receives a substantially lower amount after commissions, discounts, advertisements, taxes and other deductions. They maintained that while deductions vary depending on agreements and promotional schemes, every charge should be backed by proper documentation and a clear explanation.
"We work day and night, including weekends, to prepare quality food. From purchasing ingredients to paying staff salaries, every expense is ours. After commissions and multiple deductions, very little profit remains. We are not against online platforms. We only seek a fair, transparent and equal partnership," a representative of the restaurant owners said.
Ajith Shetty Kiradi warned, "If Swiggy does not come forward for a fair agreement, we will boycott the platform from August 15. More than 1,000 hotels have committed to supporting this decision." Naveen Shetty Airbailu said, "If Swiggy fails to respond to our demands, we will not allow food deliveries through the platform in Bengaluru."
Vasanth Giliyar added, "If Swiggy does not hold meaningful discussions with restaurant owners and address the injustice faced by them, we will initiate legal action." The restaurant owners have demanded a reduction in commission rates, prior consent for discounts and advertisements, transparent settlement reports, protection from losses caused by cancelled orders, fair handling of customer complaints, monthly settlement statements, dedicated support teams and equal contractual terms. They also urged Swiggy's management to engage directly with restaurant owners to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution.
The representatives cautioned that if no satisfactory response is received from the company, restaurants across Bengaluru could suspend operations on Swiggy after August 15.