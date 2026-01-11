Bengaluru Remembers Madhav Gadgil, Raises Voice Over Official Silence On Environmental Legacy
Speakers said Madhav Gadgil’s work will continue to guide environmental thought in India and preserving his ideas requires public engagement.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: Iconic ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who passed away in Pune on Wednesday after a brief illness, consistently questioned policy decisions that harmed the environment, said former Karnataka minister B K Chandrashekhar during a condolence meeting held in his memory at Press Club of Bangalore today.
On the occasion, environmental scientists recalled Gadgil's work for nature, people and public policy and spoke on different aspects of his life and legacy, while expressing concern over the lack of official recognition after his demise.
Remembering A Scientist Who Worked With People
Recalling his personal association with Gadgil, Chandrashekhar said the ecologist, who always questioned policy decisions that harmed the environment, had agreed to be part of a public trust founded by him in 1998. Chandrashekhar said he regularly followed Gadgil’s writings, especially his columns in newspapers, and often reflected on similar issues in his own articles.
Referring to recent development proposals, Chandrashekhar cited a project linked to the Sharavathi region and questioned its logic, saying such decisions ignored ecological realities. He also expressed disappointment over what he described as official silence after Gadgil’s death. “I checked several newspapers but found no serious reflection on his contribution,” he said.
He accused the political system for sidelining long-term environmental thinking and argued that public life had become disconnected from people’s welfare. According to him, Gadgil’s work was inconvenient to those in power because it challenged administrative comfort and short-term gains.
Public Grief And Official Silence
Environmentalist Sheshagirip Rao spoke about Gadgil’s deep association with Karnataka. He said that Gadgil lived in Bengaluru for nearly three decades, considered himself a Kannadiga, and always spoke in Kannada. He lived in Malleshwaram, raised his family in the city, and travelled extensively across Karnataka’s forests and hills.
“Gadgil did not study nature from a distance, instead he lived with local communities, shared food with them, and stayed in their villages to understand their lives,” Rao said. He added that Gadgil’s research was rooted in fieldwork and practical engagement, not just academic writing.
Rao noted that after Gadgil’s death, he received more than 150 calls from students expressing grief but there was no public condolence from the state government or elected representatives. "Gadgil never compromised with bureaucracy and always stood with people and nature, which may explain the silence from official quarters," Rao said.
A Legacy Linked To Western Ghats
Another environmental scientist, Prof Radha Krishna described Gadgil as a “conscience keeper” who believed that humans are part of nature, not separate from it. He said Gadgil viewed the Western Ghats as a living system essential to human survival, not merely a collection of resources.
According to him, Gadgil’s ideas influenced several environmental laws in India, though their implementation remains weak. He expressed concern over the current approach of treating land and forests mainly as sources of minerals and profit.
Though born and laid to rest in Pune, Radha Krishna said Gadgil belonged equally to Karnataka. “He absorbed the culture, language, and concerns of this land and worked to protect them,” he said.
