Bengaluru Remembers Madhav Gadgil, Raises Voice Over Official Silence On Environmental Legacy

Bengaluru: Iconic ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who passed away in Pune on Wednesday after a brief illness, consistently questioned policy decisions that harmed the environment, said former Karnataka minister B K Chandrashekhar during a condolence meeting held in his memory at Press Club of Bangalore today.

On the occasion, environmental scientists recalled Gadgil's work for nature, people and public policy and spoke on different aspects of his life and legacy, while expressing concern over the lack of official recognition after his demise.

Remembering A Scientist Who Worked With People

Recalling his personal association with Gadgil, Chandrashekhar said the ecologist, who always questioned policy decisions that harmed the environment, had agreed to be part of a public trust founded by him in 1998. Chandrashekhar said he regularly followed Gadgil’s writings, especially his columns in newspapers, and often reflected on similar issues in his own articles.

Referring to recent development proposals, Chandrashekhar cited a project linked to the Sharavathi region and questioned its logic, saying such decisions ignored ecological realities. He also expressed disappointment over what he described as official silence after Gadgil’s death. “I checked several newspapers but found no serious reflection on his contribution,” he said.

He accused the political system for sidelining long-term environmental thinking and argued that public life had become disconnected from people’s welfare. According to him, Gadgil’s work was inconvenient to those in power because it challenged administrative comfort and short-term gains.

Public Grief And Official Silence