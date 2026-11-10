ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Purple Line Services Affected After Passenger Jumps Onto Tracks At Vijayanagar Metro Station

Bengaluru: Metro services were briefly affected on a section of the Purple Line on Tuesday after a passenger allegedly jumped onto the tracks at Vijayanagar metro station as a train was approaching the platform, officials said.

The incident was reported at around 1.31 pm, they said. The Namma Metro Purple Line runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) in the east to Challaghatta in the southwest.

"The station authorities immediately initiated emergency protocols, rescued the individual and rushed the passenger to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.

To minimise inconvenience to the public while the safety and rescue operations were underway, truncated train services were operated on the unaffected sections of the Purple line between Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Whitefield (Kadugodi); and between Mysore Road and Challaghatta, it said.