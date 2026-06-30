ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru PSI Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Boys In Custody

Bengaluru: A police sub-inspector attached to the Amruthahalli police station was arrested for sexually harassing minor boys under the pretext of interrogation, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, PSI Praveen was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said the incident took place about a year ago when the boys were taken into custody.

It is alleged that he took the boys to a lodge, assaulted them, forced them to engage in obscene acts and recorded them on his cell phone. The case came to light after these videos of sexual assault went viral on social media.