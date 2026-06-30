Bengaluru PSI Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Boys In Custody
It is alleged that the PSI took the boys to a lodge, forced them to engage in obscene acts and recorded their act.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: A police sub-inspector attached to the Amruthahalli police station was arrested for sexually harassing minor boys under the pretext of interrogation, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, PSI Praveen was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said the incident took place about a year ago when the boys were taken into custody.
It is alleged that he took the boys to a lodge, assaulted them, forced them to engage in obscene acts and recorded them on his cell phone. The case came to light after these videos of sexual assault went viral on social media.
The Amruthahalli police immediately registered a suo motu case under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation of the case has since been transferred to the Kothanur police station. It is suspected that the videos on the accused's phone were copied and then circulated. However, it is not yet clear who leaked the videos.
Constable Raghavendra has also been suspended for allegedly aiding the PSI. Further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.
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