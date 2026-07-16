Pregnant Woman, Husband Found Dead In Bengaluru, Cops Suspect Family Dispute
The couple, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Bengaluru for several years
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 28-year-old pregnant woman was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru's C K Achhukattu police station limits, while her husband also apparently died by suicide, police said on Thursday.
The woman has been identified as Swapna (28), who was reportedly four months pregnant. Her husband, Manoj Kumar, was also found dead inside the house.
As per preliminary information, the couple, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Bengaluru for several years. Manoj worked as a carpenter while Swapna was a homemaker.
The police, who were informed by the neighbours, said the couple had allegedly been facing some family-related disputes in recent past.
A police team reached the spot and shifted both bodies to a hospital.
South Division DCP Vamshikrishna said police received information from local residents regarding a fight between the couple at the house under the C K Achhukattu police station limits. "Our team immediately reached the spot and conducted an inspection. A Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team also examined the spot. The exact circumstances leading to the deaths are yet to be established and an investigation is underway," the officer said.
Police are probing all possible angles, including a dispute between the couple.
Further details are expected after the post-mortem and forensic examinations are over.
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