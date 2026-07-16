ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman, Husband Found Dead In Bengaluru, Cops Suspect Family Dispute

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old pregnant woman was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru's C K Achhukattu police station limits, while her husband also apparently died by suicide, police said on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Swapna (28), who was reportedly four months pregnant. Her husband, Manoj Kumar, was also found dead inside the house.

As per preliminary information, the couple, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Bengaluru for several years. Manoj worked as a carpenter while Swapna was a homemaker.

The police, who were informed by the neighbours, said the couple had allegedly been facing some family-related disputes in recent past.