ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 30.43 crore, 8 Arrested

Between June 3 and July 9, 565 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Bengaluru, and 729 Indian and 11 foreign nationals arrested. A total of 205.566 kg of various narcotics worth Rs 50.43 crore were seized from them.

A total of 2,936 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered across Bengaluru in 2026, and 3,840 people from Karnataka and other states, along with 37 foreign nationals, arrested in connection with these cases. A total of 1,415 kg of various narcotics, worth Rs 221.27 crore were seized from them.​

Police teams from Hebbal and Girinagar, along with Bengaluru City Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing, conducted separate operations and seized a total of 29 kg of MDMA (popularly called molly), 20 grams of cocaine, and 1,000 ecstasy pills. As many as eight people were arrested in the operation, including five foreign nationals, two locals and a person from another state.

Bengaluru Police has recently launched a special campaign named RISE (R - Refuse, ​I - Inform, ​S - Support, ​E - Empower) with the coordination of multiple departments to keep the youth away from drugs and put a brake on their sale. The aim of the campaign is to create awareness among the youth by working together with several key departments including police, revenue, transport, higher education, health and drug control.

Since the campaign started on July 1, 135 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act in Bengaluru and 156 Indians and five foreign nationals have been arrested. Police said that 49.133 kg of various banned drugs, worth Rs 32.28 crore, have been seized.

Speaking at the inauguration of 32 state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans and 75 Bolero vehicles for the state's district units, held on Saturday at the Vidhana Soudha premises, CM D K Shivakumar said, "No police officer should be involved in deals and crimes. If involved in such matters, strict action will be taken. Take this as a request or an instruction," he warned.

Stating that the state police seized drugs worth Rs 375 crore in a year and arrested 1,500 drug peddlers, the CM said the government decided to give a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to the team that busted the drug network. "I congratulate all the officers. Your success is the success of the government," he said.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said, "The role of forensic science laboratories (FSL) is very important for the speedy and scientific investigation of criminal cases, and the state government has taken necessary steps to further strengthen them. Mobile forensic laboratories help collect scientific evidence at the scene of the crime. Currently, the state has 32 mobile forensic laboratories and 75 new police vehicles."