Bengaluru Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 27.42 Crore In Six Raids; Nigerian Among Eight Arrested
Emmanuel, the Nigerian national, has been arrested on charges of marrying a young woman from the city and engaging in drug trafficking for quick money.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have seized various narcotics worth Rs 27.42 crore in raids across the jurisdiction of six police stations. The anti-drugs operations also led to the arrest of eight people, of whom three are from outside the state and one from Nigeria, police said.
Raids were conducted in Hebbagodi, Yelahanka Sub-City, Myco Layout, Parappana Agrahara, Bagalur, and Banaswadi police station limits, and the arrests were made on charges of illegally selling banned MDMA, ganja, and cocaine.
About 12.91 kg of MDMA, 275 grams of cocaine, 34 kg of ganja, 40 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 27.42 crore, the car used in the crime, two motorcycles and two mobile phones were seized from the accused, police said.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and they have been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.
Emmanuel, a Nigerian native, has been arrested on charges of marrying a young woman from Bengaluru and engaging in drug trafficking in the city. He came to India in 2014 on a business visa. Initially, he was doing the business of wigs. After a few years, he married a young woman from Bengaluru.
"To earn quick money, he developed connections with a drug network and brought drugs from other states and sold them to sub-peddlers. He had rented four or five houses to run the business and had been involved in drug peddling for 12 years. The accused was arrested after conducting an operation based on specific information," a police official said.
Also Read