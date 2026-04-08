ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 27.42 Crore In Six Raids; Nigerian Among Eight Arrested

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have seized various narcotics worth Rs 27.42 crore in raids across the jurisdiction of six police stations. The anti-drugs operations also led to the arrest of eight people, of whom three are from outside the state and one from Nigeria, police said.

Raids were conducted in Hebbagodi, Yelahanka Sub-City, Myco Layout, Parappana Agrahara, Bagalur, and Banaswadi police station limits, and the arrests were made on charges of illegally selling banned MDMA, ganja, and cocaine.

About 12.91 kg of MDMA, 275 grams of cocaine, 34 kg of ganja, 40 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 27.42 crore, the car used in the crime, two motorcycles and two mobile phones were seized from the accused, police said.