Bengaluru Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 15.29 Crore, Arrest 17 People
The seized drugs include 13.13 grams of MDMA, 181 grams of cocaine, 59.32 kg of ganja, 7 kg of opium and mephedrone.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) and different police stations under the Bengaluru city police seized narcotics worth Rs 15.29 crore in separate operations in the past few days.
In the process, the police thwarted drug peddling attempts and also dismantled different trafficking networks.
In this connection, a total of 17 accused, including one foreign national, 10 from other states and six local persons, have been arrested.
Police said that a total of 13.13 grams of MDMA, 181.3 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of heroin, 59.32 kg of ganja, 7 kg of opium and 225 grams of mephedrone were seized from the arrested persons.
Cases have been registered against the arrested under the NDPS Act and they have been remanded in judicial custody.
The police said that the search for the main accused who were supplying drugs to these networks is ongoing.
The operations were carried out in coordination with multiple departments including revenue, transport, higher education, health and drug control.
Six mobile phones, one car and one two-wheeler were also recovered from the suspects.
According to sources, officials from the CCB, Chamarajpet, Koramangala, Banaswadi, Whitefield, Malleshwaram, and Pulakeshinagar police stations acted on intelligence over past few days about the sale of drugs.
Earlier, this month also, the Bengaluru Police had arrested international drug traffickers and seized drugs worth Rs 30.43 crore.
Also Read
Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against Actor Siddhanth Kapoor In Drugs Case
Bengaluru Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 30.43 crore, 8 Arrested