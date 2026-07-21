ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 15.29 Crore, Arrest 17 People

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) and different police stations under the Bengaluru city police seized narcotics worth Rs 15.29 crore in separate operations in the past few days.

In the process, the police thwarted drug peddling attempts and also dismantled different trafficking networks.

In this connection, a total of 17 accused, including one foreign national, 10 from other states and six local persons, have been arrested.

Police said that a total of 13.13 grams of MDMA, 181.3 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of heroin, 59.32 kg of ganja, 7 kg of opium and 225 grams of mephedrone were seized from the arrested persons.

Cases have been registered against the arrested under the NDPS Act and they have been remanded in judicial custody.