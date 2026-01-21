Bengaluru Police Save 19-Year-Old In 7-Minute Rescue Operation
Police said the young woman, reportedly under severe mental stress, had consumed poison.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 11:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a race against time, the Bengaluru City Police on Tuesday rescued a 19-year-old woman. who allegedly attempted to end her life in the Basavanapura area.
The incident took place at around 4:35 pm on January 20 at a residence on St. Mary Road. Police said the young woman, reportedly under severe mental stress, had allegedly tried dying by suicide. Before losing consciousness, she made a distress call to her father, who lives in Kolkata.
The father contacted a friend in Bengaluru, who immediately dialled the Namma 112 emergency helpline. The call was promptly relayed to a Hoysala patrol unit (Hoysala-152), which is led by Sub-Inspector Srinivas Murthy and Head Constable Manjunath.
The police team reached the spot within seven minutes of receiving the alert. They found the house locked from the inside. The officers broke open the door and found the woman in a critical condition. She was immediately rushed to Banashankari Hospital for emergency treatment.
Doctors said the timely intervention by the police proved crucial in saving her life. The woman is currently stable and undergoing treatment.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out to a professional or call the 24/7 Toll-Free Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline KIRAN (1800-599-0019). You are not alone.
Read More:
- Vice President Inaugurates Incubation Centre As CMRIT Completes 25 Years
- Minister HK Patil Flags Off Double-Decker Tourist Buses, Eyes Dasara-Scale 'Bengaluru Habba'
- Karnataka Crime Branch Arrests Nigerian National, Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 5.15 Crore; 106 kg Ganja Recovered In Separate Puttur Operation