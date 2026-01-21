ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Save 19-Year-Old In 7-Minute Rescue Operation

Bengaluru: In a race against time, the Bengaluru City Police on Tuesday rescued a 19-year-old woman. who allegedly attempted to end her life in the Basavanapura area.

The incident took place at around 4:35 pm on January 20 at a residence on St. Mary Road. Police said the young woman, reportedly under severe mental stress, had allegedly tried dying by suicide. Before losing consciousness, she made a distress call to her father, who lives in Kolkata.

The father contacted a friend in Bengaluru, who immediately dialled the Namma 112 emergency helpline. The call was promptly relayed to a Hoysala patrol unit (Hoysala-152), which is led by Sub-Inspector Srinivas Murthy and Head Constable Manjunath.