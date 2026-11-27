ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Police Remotely Disable Rental Car Engine Via GPS To Catch 4 Kidnapping, Extortion Suspects

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police, in a swift and timely operation, arrested four men within 12 hours of a kidnapping and extortion incident after tracking the rental card used in the crime through its GPS (global positioning system) and remotely disabling its engine with the help of the rental company.

The arrested have been identified as Manoj S (29), Akhilesh (20), Preetham Prakash (20) and Syed Safi (26). Manoj and Syed Safi work as cab drivers, Akhilesh is a tattoo artist while Preetham is a commerce graduate, Bengaluru's Whitefield police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday (November 23) at around 2.55 PM near Nallurahalli Metro Station under Whitefield police station. The victim M Nisar, was riding his two-wheeler when three of the accused arrived in a car, intercepted him and snatched his vehicle keys.

They allegedly forced Nisar into their car, took away his mobile phone, assaulted him and drove him to an isolated location. The accused then threatened him and forced him to transfer Rs 7,600 online before abandoning him.

Following Nisar's complaint at the Whitefield police station, a special police team was formed to trace the suspects. During the investigation, police established that the car used in the crime belonged to a rental agency.

The police contacted the rental company and obtained assistance in tracking the vehicle through its onboard GPS system. the car was subsequently traced to the Bellandur area.