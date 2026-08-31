ETV Bharat / state

Operation Mukta: 31 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Bengaluru; Sent To Malda For Deportation

Bengaluru: At least 31 Bangladeshi nationals detained at 10 police stations under the Electronic City subdivision during ‘Operation Mukta’ have been sent to West Bengal’s Malda for deportation, police said.

The individuals were sent to Malda in a special coach of a train departing from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) railway station. A team of 20 police personnel accompanied them as a security escort.

The team is expected to reach Malda at around 5 PM on Tuesday. From there, the individuals will be handed over to Bangladesh through the Border Security Force (BSF) after completion of the necessary legal procedures, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Electronic City division, M Narayan said.

The Bengaluru Police had conducted a special operation, named ‘Operation Mukta’, on August 9 to identify foreign nationals illegally residing in the city. During the operation in the Whitefield and Electronic City areas, documents of 2,944 people were checked, and 105 Bangladeshi nationals were detected.