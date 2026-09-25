Bengaluru Police Identify Deceased With Barcode On Her Dress, Arrest Husband
The body of the victim, identified as Anusuya Behera (28) was found in a decomposed state. Her husband confessed to have killed her.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: City's Sampigehalli police arrested a man from Odisha who allegedly killed his wife over a financial dispute, dumped her body at a vacant site at Agrahara Layout and fled earlier this month. It was the barcode on the deceased's dress that helped police identify her and arrest the accused.
The body of the victim, identified as Anusuya Behera (28) was found in a decomposed state. She was identified based on the barcode on her dress which also led to the arrest of the accused, Sagar Chandra Rawat (32). During interrogation, Sagar confessed to have killed Anusuya over a financial dispute. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, police said.
Sagar and Anusuya had been in love and had married two years ago without informing their families. For the last month and a half, they had been living in a rented house in NS Agrahara Layout of Sampigehalli, with both working at hotels.
On September 2, Anusuya's body was found at a vacant space near their home, owned by Mahesh Kumar. Identifying the body which was found in a highly decomposed state emerged as a major challenge for police.
Police said, Sagar and Anusuya frequently quarreled over financial matters. According to the investigation, on August 11 Anusuya went to the hotel where Sagar worked on August 11 and confronted him over his salary. The couple returned home after the argument, but the dispute continued. During the argument, Sagar slapped Anusuya who lost consciousness and collapsed. Panicked, the accused strangled her to death.
He then stayed at home for four days instead of going to work, plotting to dispose of the body. At around 3 am on August 16, he dumped the body wrapped in a bedsheet at a vacant space and fled. The body went unnoticed due to the overgrown plants and accumulated trash at the site. Stray dogs also had dragged the remains around. The body was discovered while the site was being cleared of garbage.
Police, during probe, stumbled upon barcode on the dress work by Anusuya. A scan of the barcode revealed that the dress had been purchased a month earlier at a shop in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
However, identifying the deceased proved difficult because the shop staff had entered a digit incorrectly when registering the mobile number Anusuya provided at the time of purchase.
Meanwhile, another police team intensified its search for the accused, scouring hotels and PG accommodations. The manager of the hotel where Sagar worked alerted the police after noticing his suspicious behavior. Also the manager said he had witnessed Sagar quarreling with Anusuya near the hotel on the day of the murder. Police detained Sagar from a hotel and during interrogation he said his wife had died by suicide. However, he admitted to have killed Anusuya after sustained questioning.
Sagar told police that after killing his wife and disposing of her body, he inserted her mobile phone's SIM card into his own phone. He said he would not answer calls from Anusuya's relatives or acquaintances. Meanwhile, he messaged Anusuya's father, claiming he was in financial distress and needed money. The father responded by transferring Rs 1,000 via PhonePe. Anusuya's father was not even aware that she was married.
Police said Anusuya's body has been identified by her family. Yet a DNA testing may be conducted to further ascertain the deceased's identity. While Sagar has been arrested and a case registered, further investigation into the incident is on.
Also Read
Youth Beaten To Death Near Popular Maggi Point In Jharkhand's Giridih