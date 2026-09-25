ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Identify Deceased With Barcode On Her Dress, Arrest Husband

Bengaluru: City's Sampigehalli police arrested a man from Odisha who allegedly killed his wife over a financial dispute, dumped her body at a vacant site at Agrahara Layout and fled earlier this month. It was the barcode on the deceased's dress that helped police identify her and arrest the accused.

The body of the victim, identified as Anusuya Behera (28) was found in a decomposed state. She was identified based on the barcode on her dress which also led to the arrest of the accused, Sagar Chandra Rawat (32). During interrogation, Sagar confessed to have killed Anusuya over a financial dispute. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Sagar and Anusuya had been in love and had married two years ago without informing their families. For the last month and a half, they had been living in a rented house in NS Agrahara Layout of Sampigehalli, with both working at hotels.

On September 2, Anusuya's body was found at a vacant space near their home, owned by Mahesh Kumar. Identifying the body which was found in a highly decomposed state emerged as a major challenge for police.

Police said, Sagar and Anusuya frequently quarreled over financial matters. According to the investigation, on August 11 Anusuya went to the hotel where Sagar worked on August 11 and confronted him over his salary. The couple returned home after the argument, but the dispute continued. During the argument, Sagar slapped Anusuya who lost consciousness and collapsed. Panicked, the accused strangled her to death.

He then stayed at home for four days instead of going to work, plotting to dispose of the body. At around 3 am on August 16, he dumped the body wrapped in a bedsheet at a vacant space and fled. The body went unnoticed due to the overgrown plants and accumulated trash at the site. Stray dogs also had dragged the remains around. The body was discovered while the site was being cleared of garbage.