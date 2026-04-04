ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Deport 272 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have so far identified and deported 272 Bangladeshi immigrants, including 178 men and 94 women. They were first brought to the Tripura border under tight security, where they crossed over to Bangladesh with cooperation from the security forces, police said.

In addition, the Central Crime Branch has arrested two agents of a network that was illegally bringing Bangladeshi nationals to India. Police investigation has revealed that a systematic three-tier network was working behind the illegal immigrants. First, one agent would bring the Bangladeshi nationals to the Indian border, while the second agent would illegally cross the border and bring them into India.

After that, they were taught the basics of the local language and fake ID cards were prepared. Later, they were given jobs in different parts of the country. Investigation has also revealed that through this organised network, the migrants were involved in work such as hotels, garages and building construction in the city. Police said more information is currently being collected from the arrested agents.

Infiltration Spike Before Assembly Polls

Intelligence agencies have flagged large-scale illegal immigration into Assam and West Bengal, where elections are to be held this month. There has been a massive push to send illegal immigrants to these states, in a clear sign that attempts are being made to vitiate the atmosphere there as elections are set to be held, an Intelligence Bureau official said.

The agencies have alerted the police of both states to carry out heavy scrutiny, as the push that is being made is very big. It could run into several thousands of illegal immigrants, and the biggest push would be made before the voting is complete, an official said.