Bengaluru Police Deport 272 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Investigation has also revealed that the immigrants were involved in work such as hotels, garages and building construction in the city through an organised network.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have so far identified and deported 272 Bangladeshi immigrants, including 178 men and 94 women. They were first brought to the Tripura border under tight security, where they crossed over to Bangladesh with cooperation from the security forces, police said.
In addition, the Central Crime Branch has arrested two agents of a network that was illegally bringing Bangladeshi nationals to India. Police investigation has revealed that a systematic three-tier network was working behind the illegal immigrants. First, one agent would bring the Bangladeshi nationals to the Indian border, while the second agent would illegally cross the border and bring them into India.
After that, they were taught the basics of the local language and fake ID cards were prepared. Later, they were given jobs in different parts of the country. Investigation has also revealed that through this organised network, the migrants were involved in work such as hotels, garages and building construction in the city. Police said more information is currently being collected from the arrested agents.
Infiltration Spike Before Assembly Polls
Intelligence agencies have flagged large-scale illegal immigration into Assam and West Bengal, where elections are to be held this month. There has been a massive push to send illegal immigrants to these states, in a clear sign that attempts are being made to vitiate the atmosphere there as elections are set to be held, an Intelligence Bureau official said.
The agencies have alerted the police of both states to carry out heavy scrutiny, as the push that is being made is very big. It could run into several thousands of illegal immigrants, and the biggest push would be made before the voting is complete, an official said.
The alert comes in the wake of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arresting 14 Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on the New Delhi-bound North-East Express train. The agencies are currently probing whose advice these people had come to India and what their purpose was.
Another official said the illegal immigration push is not just being made to vitiate the atmosphere in the poll-bound states of West Bengal and Assam, as these elements who send in these infiltrators are trying to take advantage of the fact that the security detail is busy with the elections, and hence, such bids can be made.
When the 14 arrested persons were asked about the route they took to India, they said that they came in through the Assam border using fake documents and had planned on going to New Delhi. What has alarmed the security agencies is how so many people are managing to enter the country when the security at the India-Bangladesh border is so tight.
During a rally in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that illegal immigration is not just an election slogan but an issue that is related to Assam's identity and security of both the state and the nation. The PM said that it affects the land of farmers, the livelihoods of the poor and Adivasis, and the security of women.
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