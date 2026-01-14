ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Bust Multi-State Investment Scam, 11 Arrested; Rs 240 Crore Frozen

Bengaluru: The Hulimavu police have busted a large cyber fraud network operating under the guise of investment schemes and arrested 11 accused from various states, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused had cheated a Bengaluru resident of Rs 3.20 crore. Of this, Rs 94 lakh has been recovered so far, while bank accounts holding transactions worth nearly Rs 240 crore have been frozen as part of the investigation.

Investigations revealed that the accused were operating a call centre from Old Rajendra Nagar in Delhi. They would contact people across the country and lure them with promises of high returns through fake investment schemes. Victims were persuaded to install an unauthorised mobile application through which they were made to invest money. Initially, the fraudsters gained the victims’ trust by allowing small withdrawals as “profits”. However, once larger amounts were invested, withdrawals were blocked.

Police said hundreds of complaints had been registered against the accused across different states and on the National Cyber Crime Helpline. Based on one such complaint filed in Bengaluru, a case was registered at Hulimavu police station, which lead to a detailed probe.