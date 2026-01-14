Bengaluru Police Bust Multi-State Investment Scam, 11 Arrested; Rs 240 Crore Frozen
Published : January 14, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Hulimavu police have busted a large cyber fraud network operating under the guise of investment schemes and arrested 11 accused from various states, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused had cheated a Bengaluru resident of Rs 3.20 crore. Of this, Rs 94 lakh has been recovered so far, while bank accounts holding transactions worth nearly Rs 240 crore have been frozen as part of the investigation.
Investigations revealed that the accused were operating a call centre from Old Rajendra Nagar in Delhi. They would contact people across the country and lure them with promises of high returns through fake investment schemes. Victims were persuaded to install an unauthorised mobile application through which they were made to invest money. Initially, the fraudsters gained the victims’ trust by allowing small withdrawals as “profits”. However, once larger amounts were invested, withdrawals were blocked.
Police said hundreds of complaints had been registered against the accused across different states and on the National Cyber Crime Helpline. Based on one such complaint filed in Bengaluru, a case was registered at Hulimavu police station, which lead to a detailed probe.
During the investigation, police first arrested Mohammed Huzaifa and his mother, Sabha, whose bank accounts had been used to receive the cheated money. During interrogation, they confessed to opening ‘mule accounts’ at the behest of the prime accused. Based on further analysis of transaction trails, police arrested 11 accused from multiple locations, including Delhi.
Officials said the accused had operated nearly 9,000 mule accounts to route the defrauded money. During searches, police seized 58 mobile phones, 242 debit cards, seven laptops, 530 grams of gold, Rs 4.89 lakh in cash, 21 bank passbooks, 33 cheque books, nine luxury watches, an online digital payment ring and a cryptocurrency ledger.
Police said the main accused is currently believed to be in Dubai, and necessary legal procedures are under way to trace and apprehend him.
