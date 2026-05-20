ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Bust Inter-State Drug Network, Seize MDMA Worth Rs 35 Crore

Bengaluru: Hebbal Police have busted an inter-state drug trafficking network and arrested eight accused allegedly involved in smuggling and selling narcotics from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Among those arrested include three foreigners, identified as Danfa Gerald from Senegal, Megrath from Tanzania and Obianize Rita from Nigeria. The other accused are Reena Yadav and Debashish Banerjee and local peddlers Dheeraj, Mohammed Mansoor and Abdul Samad.

Police said they seized 17.4 kg of MDMA crystals worth nearly Rs 35 crore from the accused.

According to investigators, the accused would hide MDMA crystals inside sarees, ironing tables and chairs to avoid suspicion and pack them like beautiful gifts. Then they would cleverly bring those to Bengaluru by train from Delhi. The drugs that reached Bengaluru would be kept in a car and sold in deserted areas.