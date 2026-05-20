Bengaluru Police Bust Inter-State Drug Network, Seize MDMA Worth Rs 35 Crore
Hebbal Police have seized 17.4 kg MDMA and arrested eight accused, including three foreigners.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hebbal Police have busted an inter-state drug trafficking network and arrested eight accused allegedly involved in smuggling and selling narcotics from Delhi to Bengaluru.
Among those arrested include three foreigners, identified as Danfa Gerald from Senegal, Megrath from Tanzania and Obianize Rita from Nigeria. The other accused are Reena Yadav and Debashish Banerjee and local peddlers Dheeraj, Mohammed Mansoor and Abdul Samad.
Police said they seized 17.4 kg of MDMA crystals worth nearly Rs 35 crore from the accused.
According to investigators, the accused would hide MDMA crystals inside sarees, ironing tables and chairs to avoid suspicion and pack them like beautiful gifts. Then they would cleverly bring those to Bengaluru by train from Delhi. The drugs that reached Bengaluru would be kept in a car and sold in deserted areas.
The investigation began after police seized 4.3 kg of MDMA from three individuals near Anandnagar in Hebbal. Based on the leads, police later raided the residence of Mohammed Mansoor in Chudasandra near Sarjapur, where they recovered 10 kg of MDMA.
Subsequently, another raid was conducted at Abdul Samad’s residence in Hennur, leading to the seizure of an additional 3.5 kg of narcotics.
During interrogation, police discovered that the drug network extended to Delhi and Haryana. Following this, a special team comprising nearly 40 police personnel conducted a week-long operation in Delhi and arrested the accused involved in the interstate syndicate.
City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh praised the operation, which was carried out under the guidance of Bengaluru North Division DCP B.S. Nemagowda and J.C. Nagar ACP K.S. Tanvir.
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