ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Bust Illegal SIM Box Network Linked To Rs 100 Crore Cyber Fraud

Representatiuonal image. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: The State Cyber Command unit has busted an illegal SIM box network in Bengaluru allegedly used to facilitate cybercrimes, including digital arrest scams and financial fraud. Four people, including two minors from Maharashtra’s Gondia district, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation followed a complaint filed by Airtel officials at the Whitefield CEN police station on August 26. Acting on the complaint, the Cyber Command unit, in coordination with the Department of Telecommunications, raided two rented houses in Kadugodi and Pattandur Agrahara, both within the Whitefield police station limits.

Police seized 10 SIM boxes and other equipment from the premises. Each SIM box can accommodate up to 32 SIM cards, giving the seized units a combined capacity of 320 SIM cards. According to investigators, the accused purchased Airtel SIM cards in Maharashtra and converted them into eSIMs for use in the illegal network. The four arrested individuals were allegedly working as operatives under the instructions of handlers based abroad and received commissions for their activities. The accused had rented the two houses about five months ago and set up the equipment to operate the network. They allegedly misled the landlords by claiming they were in poor health and operated the system remotely after locking the premises. Police said the setup was designed to shut down automatically if anyone entered the premises without authorisation.