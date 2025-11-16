ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Bust Cyber Fraud Ring Impersonating Microsoft Officials; 21 Arrested

Bengaluru: The newly established Cyber Command Centre (CCC) at the CID office, set up to curb cyber fraud, has carried out a major operation and arrested a network of 21 cyber fraudsters who were impersonating Microsoft representatives to intimidate and defraud citizens, including American nationals, from a base in Bengaluru.

An FIR has been registered at the Whitefield Senn Police Station based on a complaint filed by PSI Vandana Kalagudi, leading to the arrests. Officials said computers, digital devices, hard disks, laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic evidence used in the crime have been seized.

Police said the accused were operating a fake software company named Musk Communication, located on the 6th floor of the Delta Building at Sigma Soft Tech Park in Varthur, Kodi, Whitefield Main Road. "The setup, established in August last year, was equipped with computer systems and staffed with employees hired from other states and trained specifically in cybercrime," they said.

The accused also allegedly contacted US citizens and others online, impersonated reputable companies, hacked into victims’ laptops, and extracted private information. They then “digitally arrested” victims by threatening them with fabricated money-laundering cases, posing as police officials, and convincing them to transfer money into various accounts.