Bengaluru Police Bust Cyber Fraud Ring Impersonating Microsoft Officials; 21 Arrested
An FIR has been registered at the Whitefield Senn Police Station based on a complaint filed by PSI Vandana Kalagudi, leading to the arrests.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: The newly established Cyber Command Centre (CCC) at the CID office, set up to curb cyber fraud, has carried out a major operation and arrested a network of 21 cyber fraudsters who were impersonating Microsoft representatives to intimidate and defraud citizens, including American nationals, from a base in Bengaluru.
An FIR has been registered at the Whitefield Senn Police Station based on a complaint filed by PSI Vandana Kalagudi, leading to the arrests. Officials said computers, digital devices, hard disks, laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic evidence used in the crime have been seized.
Police said the accused were operating a fake software company named Musk Communication, located on the 6th floor of the Delta Building at Sigma Soft Tech Park in Varthur, Kodi, Whitefield Main Road. "The setup, established in August last year, was equipped with computer systems and staffed with employees hired from other states and trained specifically in cybercrime," they said.
The accused also allegedly contacted US citizens and others online, impersonated reputable companies, hacked into victims’ laptops, and extracted private information. They then “digitally arrested” victims by threatening them with fabricated money-laundering cases, posing as police officials, and convincing them to transfer money into various accounts.
Based on specific intelligence from informants, a police team obtained a court-issued search warrant and raided Musk Communication on November 14. The raid uncovered the ongoing fraud operation targeting American and other foreign nationals. Twenty-one individuals found working there were detained, interrogated, and later arrested.
A case has been registered under Sections 66 and 66(C) of the IT Act, 2000, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The search for other absconding accused is underway, officials said.
The operation was led by Special Cyber Cell SP Savita Srinivas, ACP Balakrishna, Inspector K. Suresh of Whitefield Senn Police Station, and staff members Iramma and Abhijith, under the guidance of Cyber Command Centre DGP Dr Pranav Mohanty.
