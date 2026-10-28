ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Police Book Man For Allegedly Filming Woman On Metro

Representational Image ( File/ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have booked a man for allegedly filming a female passenger secretly while travelling on a Namma Metro train, officials said.

The action comes after the woman shared videos on Instagram, where she was seen questioning a man for recording her, which he denied. She later filed a complaint about it at Kadugodi Police Station.

The incident took place around 4.30 PM on Tuesday near Kadugodi in the Whitefield area. "I am literally shaking right now. I caught a guy red-handed, recording me in the metro," the woman was heard saying in the video. She claimed that she confronted the man and asked him to unlock his phone and show its contents. “When I warned him that I would post his video on social media, he sought forgiveness,” she said. Subsequently, as she approached the metro station, the man snatched the mobile phone from her hand right in the presence of security personnel and fled the scene.