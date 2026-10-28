Bengaluru Police Book Man For Allegedly Filming Woman On Metro
Bengaluru police registered a case against a man who allegedly filmed a woman secretly inside a metro train, following a complaint filed by the passenger.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have booked a man for allegedly filming a female passenger secretly while travelling on a Namma Metro train, officials said.
The action comes after the woman shared videos on Instagram, where she was seen questioning a man for recording her, which he denied. She later filed a complaint about it at Kadugodi Police Station.
The incident took place around 4.30 PM on Tuesday near Kadugodi in the Whitefield area. "I am literally shaking right now. I caught a guy red-handed, recording me in the metro," the woman was heard saying in the video.
She claimed that she confronted the man and asked him to unlock his phone and show its contents. “When I warned him that I would post his video on social media, he sought forgiveness,” she said.
Subsequently, as she approached the metro station, the man snatched the mobile phone from her hand right in the presence of security personnel and fled the scene.
Kalesh in Metro 🚇 #Bengaluru A woman has claimed that a man was recording a video of her in Bengaluru metro. When she resisted & snatched his phone & asked to unlock, the man snatched his phone & ran away infront of metro security staff. Video goes viral. #viral #viralvideo— Sachin Bharadwaj (@Sachin_Writer17) October 28, 2026
In the video, the woman also showed what she had been wearing during the incident, stressing that her clothing had nothing to do with what she alleged had happened.
"This incident occurred even though I was fully clothed; no part of my body was exposed. Therefore, there is absolutely no connection between this act and the clothes I was wearing. I appeal to the public in Bengaluru to help identify this individual and the company he works for," she urged in the video.
As the video went viral, the Bengaluru City Police reached out to the woman in the comments section to obtain details regarding the location of the incident and her contact information. She later visited the Kadugodi Police Station to file a formal complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Whitefield Division, Saidulu Adavath, said the efforts to locate the accused individual seen in the video are underway. "CCTV footage from the station is also being examined to identify the accused. Once he is arrested, legal action will be taken against him," he said.
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