Bengaluru Police Arrest 16 People Who Defrauded US, Canadian Citizens Through Digital Arrests

Bengaluru: Digital arrest menace that is rampant in India of late has crossed the country's border now. The Bengaluru police have arrested 16 employees of a BPO firm who allegedly cheated people in the US and Canada by putting them under digital arrest.

Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Tuesday informed the media about the arrest and also announced setting up a special investigation team for the purpose of further investigation.

Among the arrested, eight are from Maharashtra, four from Meghalaya, one each from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat. The police have seized 41 computers, two attendance registers, four script note books, 25 mobile phones, ID cards, one IP device and four routers.

These employees, hired by a BPO named 'Cybits Solutions Private Limited situated in HSR Layout in the city, used to call people abroad through multiple online calling tools and fake websites posing as officers of US federal agencies and threaten them with cases claiming their credentials were used to smuggle drugs. The defrauded amounts were deposited into the company’s wallets or bank accounts.

Acting on a tip off, the south division police on October 7 conducted a raid on the firm. Police said more than 25 young people were hired by the BPO under the pretext of providing them legitimate employment. Later they were trained in online cyber fraud and engaged them in collecting information from unsuspecting individuals online.

According to Seemant Kumar Singh, the accused allegedly contacted US citizens through internet calls, falsely claiming themselves to be the investigators or police officials from US law enforcement agencies. They would intimidate victims, alleging their involvement in drug trafficking, money laundering or other illegal activities.