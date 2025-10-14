Bengaluru Police Arrest 16 People Who Defrauded US, Canadian Citizens Through Digital Arrests
October 14, 2025
Bengaluru: Digital arrest menace that is rampant in India of late has crossed the country's border now. The Bengaluru police have arrested 16 employees of a BPO firm who allegedly cheated people in the US and Canada by putting them under digital arrest.
Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Tuesday informed the media about the arrest and also announced setting up a special investigation team for the purpose of further investigation.
Among the arrested, eight are from Maharashtra, four from Meghalaya, one each from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat. The police have seized 41 computers, two attendance registers, four script note books, 25 mobile phones, ID cards, one IP device and four routers.
These employees, hired by a BPO named 'Cybits Solutions Private Limited situated in HSR Layout in the city, used to call people abroad through multiple online calling tools and fake websites posing as officers of US federal agencies and threaten them with cases claiming their credentials were used to smuggle drugs. The defrauded amounts were deposited into the company’s wallets or bank accounts.
Acting on a tip off, the south division police on October 7 conducted a raid on the firm. Police said more than 25 young people were hired by the BPO under the pretext of providing them legitimate employment. Later they were trained in online cyber fraud and engaged them in collecting information from unsuspecting individuals online.
According to Seemant Kumar Singh, the accused allegedly contacted US citizens through internet calls, falsely claiming themselves to be the investigators or police officials from US law enforcement agencies. They would intimidate victims, alleging their involvement in drug trafficking, money laundering or other illegal activities.
Once they knew the victim was frightened, these employees used to demand hefty amounts offering them help to get out of cases. The accused also displayed fake identity cards of police and FBI officials to the victims.
During questioning, it was revealed that the arrested employees got jobs in the BPO through WorkIndia, LinkedIn, and similar websites, which advertised openings in BPOs providing online services to various countries including USA and Canada.
The Commissioner said the company provided free accommodation in HSR Layout and BTM Layout besides giving them transportation facilities.
A police officer said, these employees were strictly asked not to speak with outsiders and not to reveal any information regarding their work. The average salaries of these employees were about Rs 25,000 but they got hefty incentives proportionate to the amount they siphon from US and Canada nationals. "As per bank statements, many employees have got incentives up to Rs 5 lakh in a month," he said.
After three weeks of tele caller training, employees were made to call customers in America in the name of US law enforcement agencies such as US Federal Investigation Service and US Postal Service Investigation Section and dupe them. "The employees were trained to act like US federal employees and scripts were also given to them for reference while making calls. We have informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for further details to see if any 'digital arrest' cases were filed," a police officer added.
While the probe has revealed that the company was operating for two years, the police suspect that this could be just a unit of a larger network. "In digital arrest, generally, there would be set ups of fake courts and fake police stations. But we have not found those things here. We suspect the kingpin is sitting somewhere else," the officer said.
