Bengaluru 'Peptide Party' Cancelled After Karnataka FSDA Seeks Product Safety, Licence And Clinical Claim Details
The cancelled 'Peptide Party' was being promoted as a gathering focused on peptides and related wellness discussions and activities, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: A "Peptide Party" scheduled to be held in Koramangala, Bengaluru, on August 29 has been cancelled after the Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA) sought details on the products proposed to be promoted, supplied, or administered at the event.
In a public advisory, the FSDA said authorised representatives of Upsurge Labs LLP, the organiser, confirmed the cancellation during an inquiry. The company has sought time to submit documents concerning the event, and the authority has granted it a suitable period to produce them.
"Members of the public are advised to take note of this cancellation," the FSDA Commissioner said in the advisory.
FSDA Seeks Details Of Peptide Products
The regulatory intervention followed a social media advertisement that referred to an event involving peptides and related discussions or activities. On August 27, the FSDA's State Intelligence Branch issued a notice to Upsurge Labs under Sections 22(1)(d) and 22(1)(cca) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
The notice said the publicity material appeared to suggest that peptide preparations could be promoted, displayed, supplied, distributed, recommended, administered or otherwise made available to participants. However, their identity, composition, source, intended use, regulatory classification and approval status had not been established.
FSDA said the Upsurge Labs was directed to provide product names, composition, strength, dosage, route of administration, batch details, expiry dates, labels, packaging and photographs. It was also asked for details of manufacturers, suppliers, importers, licences, invoices and the complete supply chain.
Clinical Claims Under Scrutiny
Further, the FSDA sought clarification on whether the preparations were approved drugs, new drugs, investigational products or drugs approved for a different indication, dosage or mode of administration.
The organiser was also asked to produce scientific and clinical evidence supporting claims related to weight loss, muscle growth, anti-ageing, sexual health, diabetes, obesity, inflammation, tissue repair, hormonal effects and athletic performance.
Such gatherings can also involve networking among fitness enthusiasts and biohackers, discussions on longevity and fitness hacks, and experimental peptide-based drinks or supplements. The FSDA's notice sought clarity on whether any such products were intended to be supplied or administered to attendees.
If any peptide was intended to be administered to participants, the company had to disclose who would administer it, their qualifications, the dosage, the consent process, and medical supervision and emergency arrangements. Any human research or clinical trial would require regulatory permission and Ethics Committee approval.
If the products were presented as food, health supplements, or nutraceuticals, the FSDA sought FSSAI licences, product classifications, ingredient details, and the legal basis for excluding them from drug regulation. It also asked for the identities of sponsors, marketers, distributors and healthcare professionals associated with the event.
The company was instructed to preserve invoices, stock and batch records, promotional material, websites, social media posts and electronic communications.
Assistant Drugs Controller Manohara K V clarified in the notice that the available information was not being treated as conclusive evidence of a violation. However, the organiser was warned that incomplete or incorrect information could invite action under drug, clinical trial, food safety and other applicable laws.
What Is A Peptide Party?
A peptide party is generally described as an exclusive biohacking and wellness gathering where health and fitness enthusiasts meet to discuss longevity, anti-ageing and other wellness trends, and sample or learn about peptide-based products and drinks.
Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as messengers in the body and can play a role in functions such as metabolism, skin healing and muscle growth.
While some prescribed peptide-based medicines, including insulin and GLP-1 drugs, are approved for medical use, several peptide products promoted in the wellness space may not have the necessary regulatory approvals.
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