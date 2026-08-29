ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru 'Peptide Party' Cancelled After Karnataka FSDA Seeks Product Safety, Licence And Clinical Claim Details

Bengaluru: A "Peptide Party" scheduled to be held in Koramangala, Bengaluru, on August 29 has been cancelled after the Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA) sought details on the products proposed to be promoted, supplied, or administered at the event.

In a public advisory, the FSDA said authorised representatives of Upsurge Labs LLP, the organiser, confirmed the cancellation during an inquiry. The company has sought time to submit documents concerning the event, and the authority has granted it a suitable period to produce them.

"Members of the public are advised to take note of this cancellation," the FSDA Commissioner said in the advisory.

FSDA Seeks Details Of Peptide Products

The regulatory intervention followed a social media advertisement that referred to an event involving peptides and related discussions or activities. On August 27, the FSDA's State Intelligence Branch issued a notice to Upsurge Labs under Sections 22(1)(d) and 22(1)(cca) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The notice said the publicity material appeared to suggest that peptide preparations could be promoted, displayed, supplied, distributed, recommended, administered or otherwise made available to participants. However, their identity, composition, source, intended use, regulatory classification and approval status had not been established.

FSDA said the Upsurge Labs was directed to provide product names, composition, strength, dosage, route of administration, batch details, expiry dates, labels, packaging and photographs. It was also asked for details of manufacturers, suppliers, importers, licences, invoices and the complete supply chain.

Clinical Claims Under Scrutiny

Further, the FSDA sought clarification on whether the preparations were approved drugs, new drugs, investigational products or drugs approved for a different indication, dosage or mode of administration.

The organiser was also asked to produce scientific and clinical evidence supporting claims related to weight loss, muscle growth, anti-ageing, sexual health, diabetes, obesity, inflammation, tissue repair, hormonal effects and athletic performance.