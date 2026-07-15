ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Must Become India's Heart, Says Karnataka CM Shivakumar, Invites Public Feedback On Apartment Ownership Bill

He made the remarks during an interaction with representatives of apartment associations on the proposed Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru.

"The government understands the problems faced by property owners. Every owner must enjoy complete rights over their property," the Chief Minister said. He added that the government is aware of the difficulties people face from the time they purchase a property, including issues related to agreements, registration, documentation and post-possession management.

Calling for greater public participation, Shivakumar invited apartment owners and stakeholders to submit suggestions and objections on the proposed legislation until August 6 by writing to the Minister for Bengaluru Development. "This Bill is being introduced to benefit property owners. Suggestions that fall within the legal framework are welcome," he said.

Emphasising Bengaluru's growing global importance, Shivakumar said, "The world is looking towards Bengaluru. We intend to help people who have worked hard to build a home. Owning a house is not easy, and the government wants every owner to enjoy the benefits of their hard-earned property."

Highlighting reforms introduced by the government, the Chief Minister described the e-Khata initiative as a major administrative transformation. "Out of nearly 40 lakh properties in Bengaluru, e-Khata has already been issued to about 26 lakh properties. There is no other system like this anywhere in the country," he said, adding that the government has enabled doorstep delivery of property documents.

Shivakumar said the government has introduced reforms to improve sewage treatment, drinking water supply and groundwater recharge in apartment complexes through the Cauvery Phase V project. He acknowledged that some developers create difficulties in transferring property records and assured that the government would engage with them to ensure smoother documentation and faster resolution of disputes.

"Our government's objective is decentralisation of powers," he said. Referring to the creation of five municipal corporations in Bengaluru, he said the move would improve the ease of doing business and help address local civic issues more efficiently, including those around the airport, Electronic City and other rapidly developing areas. "People's voice must become the government's voice. We must all work together as Team Karnataka," he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to addressing Bengaluru's long-standing infrastructure challenges. He said the city now has 1.35 crore registered vehicles, and the government has spent Rs 4,000 crore on filling potholes and improving roads.

Speaking on housing and urban development, Shivakumar said the government is committed to supporting economically weaker families in building homes and addressing issues related to redevelopment and maintenance. He said officials have been instructed to deliver essential documents directly to citizens.

The government is also encouraging the construction of high-rise buildings, the expansion of roads and the development of the 132-km Bengaluru Business Corridor (Peripheral Ring Road). He said Karnataka offers one of the country's highest compensation packages for land acquisition, making infrastructure projects more equitable for farmers.

Responding to questions from apartment owners, the Chief Minister said the government is actively working to make rainwater harvesting mandatory in apartment complexes. He also noted that Bengaluru continues to attract global investors because property prices remain lower than in cities such as Mumbai.

Recalling his recent visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Shivakumar said many investors had expressed interest in Karnataka. "Investing in Mumbai and some other cities has become expensive. Bengaluru offers better opportunities, and with a second international airport coming up, the city will become an even bigger investment destination," he said.

Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, K J George, Byrathi Suresh, KPCC President B K Hariprasad, BDA Chairman N A Harris, MLCs Sharavana and Ramesh Babu, and Apartment Association President Rajeev Gowda were among those present.