Bengaluru Metro's 7.5-Km Pink Line Stretch Ready, Awaiting Centre's Nod For Inauguration
The line will be opened to passengers after the Union government confirms an inauguration date and the remaining statutory approvals are received.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: The 7.5-km Pink Line stretch of Namma Metro between Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road and Tavarekere is ready for inauguration, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday.
The line will be opened to passengers after the Union government confirms an inauguration date and the remaining statutory approvals are received.
“We are completely ready. As soon as the Government of India gives us a date, the new Pink Line stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere will be inaugurated and opened for public travel. We are hopeful of receiving a date within September,” Byre Gowda said.
The minister inspected the elevated section between Jayadeva Hospital and Kalena Agrahara to assess its readiness for passenger operations. He and other representatives travelled along the route and reviewed facilities and operational arrangements at Kalena Agrahara Metro station.
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MLA A. Krishnappa, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Dr. PC Jaffer, directors and senior officials participated in the inspection. BMRCL officials briefed the delegation about the new metro trains manufactured by BEML. Nearly 70 per cent of their components are indigenous. The trains can support Automatic Train Operation and the more advanced Unattended Train Operation system, which enables driverless services.
A sufficient number of trains are available to begin operations on the stretch. They are undergoing mandatory tests and trials, including the requirement that each train complete 750 km of trial runs before being deployed for passenger service. Train operators have been identified, and their compulsory training is expected to be completed within the week.
Officials also reviewed the advanced Communication-Based Train Control signalling system, station control room and Automatic Fare Collection system at Kalena Agrahara station. The fare system is integrated with the National Common Mobility Card.
Approval from the Railway Board for the new rolling stock is expected shortly. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will conduct a safety inspection, and passenger operations can begin after clearance is granted.
“BMRCL has completed all the required works and is ready to open the line, subject to mandatory inspections and approvals,” Byre Gowda said. The new stretch will become the latest addition to the Namma Metro network once the remaining clearances and inauguration schedule are finalised.