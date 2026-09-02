ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Metro's 7.5-Km Pink Line Stretch Ready, Awaiting Centre's Nod For Inauguration

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (second from left) and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (third from left) inspected the Pink Line stretch of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The 7.5-km Pink Line stretch of Namma Metro between Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road and Tavarekere is ready for inauguration, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday.

The line will be opened to passengers after the Union government confirms an inauguration date and the remaining statutory approvals are received.

“We are completely ready. As soon as the Government of India gives us a date, the new Pink Line stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere will be inaugurated and opened for public travel. We are hopeful of receiving a date within September,” Byre Gowda said.

The minister inspected the elevated section between Jayadeva Hospital and Kalena Agrahara to assess its readiness for passenger operations. He and other representatives travelled along the route and reviewed facilities and operational arrangements at Kalena Agrahara Metro station.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MLA A. Krishnappa, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Dr. PC Jaffer, directors and senior officials participated in the inspection. BMRCL officials briefed the delegation about the new metro trains manufactured by BEML. Nearly 70 per cent of their components are indigenous. The trains can support Automatic Train Operation and the more advanced Unattended Train Operation system, which enables driverless services.