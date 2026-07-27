ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Metro Services Partially Disrupted After Suspected Suicide At Huskur Road Station

Bengaluru: Metro services on Bengaluru's Yellow Line were partially disrupted on Monday evening after a 37-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Huskur Road Metro Station, prompting authorities to suspend power supply and restrict operations on the affected stretch.

The incident occurred at around 5:50 PM on the up line of Huskur Road Metro Station, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

"Station controllers and security personnel immediately initiated standard safety protocols, and as a precautionary measure, power supply to the affected section was temporarily suspended," BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer said in a statement.

Following the incident, metro services on the Yellow Line were restricted to operations between R.V. Road and Electronic City Metro stations, while services through the affected section remained suspended.

"Passengers are requested to take note of the temporary disruption and plan their journeys accordingly. Necessary steps are being taken to restore normal train operations at the earliest," the BMRCL PRO said, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to commuters.

Police identified the deceased as Rajesh Hiremath, a resident of Anantnagar in Hebbugodi. Originally from Raichur, Rajesh was living in Bengaluru with his widowed mother, according to family sources.