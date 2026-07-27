Bengaluru Metro Services Partially Disrupted After Suspected Suicide At Huskur Road Station
The incident occurred at around 5:50 PM on the up line of Huskur Road Metro Station, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: Metro services on Bengaluru's Yellow Line were partially disrupted on Monday evening after a 37-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Huskur Road Metro Station, prompting authorities to suspend power supply and restrict operations on the affected stretch.
The incident occurred at around 5:50 PM on the up line of Huskur Road Metro Station, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
"Station controllers and security personnel immediately initiated standard safety protocols, and as a precautionary measure, power supply to the affected section was temporarily suspended," BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer said in a statement.
Following the incident, metro services on the Yellow Line were restricted to operations between R.V. Road and Electronic City Metro stations, while services through the affected section remained suspended.
"Passengers are requested to take note of the temporary disruption and plan their journeys accordingly. Necessary steps are being taken to restore normal train operations at the earliest," the BMRCL PRO said, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to commuters.
Police identified the deceased as Rajesh Hiremath, a resident of Anantnagar in Hebbugodi. Originally from Raichur, Rajesh was living in Bengaluru with his widowed mother, according to family sources.
Investigators said Rajesh had worked as a content creator with a YouTube channel for about a year before quitting the job four months ago. He later joined a local news channel in Belagavi but resigned within about a month and returned to Bengaluru.
Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been suffering from depression over employment-related issues. Police said Rajesh was unmarried and no suicide note was found at the scene.
"We did not come across any death note from his possession. We will examine his mobile phone for any messages that could help ascertain the reason behind the extreme step," an investigating officer said.
Police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation to establish the exact circumstances leading to the incident.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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