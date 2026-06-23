ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Metro Services Disrupted After Technical Fault On Purple Line; Partial Operations Restored

Bengaluru: Commuters on the Purple Line of Namma Metro faced significant disruption on Tuesday evening after a technical fault was detected in one of the trains at Cubbon Park Metro Station.

According to information received from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Operations Control Centre (OCC), the fault was noticed at around 6:32 PM.

Following the incident, BMRCL's Operations and Maintenance teams immediately began corrective work to restore services and ensure passenger safety.

In a public notice issued through the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, authorities said train services were temporarily restricted on certain stretches of the Purple Line. Initially, metro services were operated between Magadi Road and Challaghatta stations on one side and between MG Road and Whitefield (Kadugodi) on the other, while technical teams worked to resolve the issue.

BMRCL stated that efforts were being carried out on priority to rectify the fault and restore normal operations at the earliest. The corporation also appealed to passengers to cooperate with authorities and plan their journeys accordingly during the disruption.

In a subsequent service update issued later in the evening, BMRCL announced that from 8:00 PM onwards, train services on the Purple Line were operating only on two sections: Indiranagar to Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Magadi Road to Challaghatta. This meant services remained suspended on the affected central stretch as restoration work continued.