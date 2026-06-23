Bengaluru Metro Services Disrupted After Technical Fault On Purple Line; Partial Operations Restored
BMRCL stated that efforts were being carried out on priority to rectify the fault and restore normal operations at the earliest. Reports Mohammed Rafique Mulla.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: Commuters on the Purple Line of Namma Metro faced significant disruption on Tuesday evening after a technical fault was detected in one of the trains at Cubbon Park Metro Station.
According to information received from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Operations Control Centre (OCC), the fault was noticed at around 6:32 PM.
Following the incident, BMRCL's Operations and Maintenance teams immediately began corrective work to restore services and ensure passenger safety.
In a public notice issued through the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, authorities said train services were temporarily restricted on certain stretches of the Purple Line. Initially, metro services were operated between Magadi Road and Challaghatta stations on one side and between MG Road and Whitefield (Kadugodi) on the other, while technical teams worked to resolve the issue.
BMRCL stated that efforts were being carried out on priority to rectify the fault and restore normal operations at the earliest. The corporation also appealed to passengers to cooperate with authorities and plan their journeys accordingly during the disruption.
In a subsequent service update issued later in the evening, BMRCL announced that from 8:00 PM onwards, train services on the Purple Line were operating only on two sections: Indiranagar to Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Magadi Road to Challaghatta. This meant services remained suspended on the affected central stretch as restoration work continued.
"BMRCL teams are working on priority to restore normal services at the earliest," the corporation said in its latest update, while requesting commuters to take note of the temporary service arrangements before commencing their travel.
BMRCL also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and thanked commuters for their patience and cooperation during the disruption.
To maintain public safety, security and smooth movement of commuters around affected stations, additional police personnel were deployed near metro stations across the impacted corridor. Authorities urged members of the public to cooperate with metro and police officials until normal services are fully restored.
The exact nature of the technical fault has not yet been disclosed. Restoration efforts were continuing at the time of the latest update, with BMRCL assuring passengers that all necessary measures were being taken to resume full Purple Line operations as quickly as possible.
For the record, the Purple Line of Namma Metro runs from Challaghatta to Whitefield and it passes through prominent stations like Vidhana Soudha and MG Road.
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