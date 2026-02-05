ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Metro Fares To Go Up Marginally From Feb 9 As BMRCL Implements Annual Revision System

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday announced an annual revision of metro fares in the range of Rs 1-5 effective from February 9, 2026.

The decision comes after recommendations of the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), constituted under the Metro Railways Operation and Maintenance Act, 2002.

According to BMRCL, the annual revision mechanism has been introduced to prevent sharp and irregular fare hikes in the future and align fares gradually with operating costs. The revised fares will apply across all 10 fare zones on the metro's 96.10 km operational network, officials said.

Why Annual Fare Revision Was Introduced

BMRCL said the FFC, while recommending the move, observed that revision of fares earlier after a gap of nearly seven and a half years and optimisation of fare zones from 29 to 10 had led to an average fare increase of 51.55 percent. To avoid such steep hikes, the committee recommended an automatic annual fare revision. "The committee suggested a transparent annual fare revision formula linked to operating and maintenance costs or capped at five percent per year, whichever is lower," BMRCL stated in its release.

The annual revision will take effect one year after the implementation of the last fare structure, which came into force on February 9, 2025. As per the new structure, the fare increase will range from a minimum of Rs 1 to a maximum of Rs 5, depending on the distance slab.

How Much More Commuters Will Pay

Based on audited financial data for 2024–25 compared to 2023–24, BMRCL said operating costs rose by 10.20 percent. However, the fare increase has been restricted to five percent in line with the FFC's guidelines.