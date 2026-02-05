Bengaluru Metro Fares To Go Up Marginally From Feb 9 As BMRCL Implements Annual Revision System
According to BMRCL, the annual revision mechanism has been introduced to prevent sharp/irregular fare hikes in the future and align fares gradually with operating costs.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday announced an annual revision of metro fares in the range of Rs 1-5 effective from February 9, 2026.
The decision comes after recommendations of the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), constituted under the Metro Railways Operation and Maintenance Act, 2002.
According to BMRCL, the annual revision mechanism has been introduced to prevent sharp and irregular fare hikes in the future and align fares gradually with operating costs. The revised fares will apply across all 10 fare zones on the metro's 96.10 km operational network, officials said.
Why Annual Fare Revision Was Introduced
BMRCL said the FFC, while recommending the move, observed that revision of fares earlier after a gap of nearly seven and a half years and optimisation of fare zones from 29 to 10 had led to an average fare increase of 51.55 percent. To avoid such steep hikes, the committee recommended an automatic annual fare revision. "The committee suggested a transparent annual fare revision formula linked to operating and maintenance costs or capped at five percent per year, whichever is lower," BMRCL stated in its release.
The annual revision will take effect one year after the implementation of the last fare structure, which came into force on February 9, 2025. As per the new structure, the fare increase will range from a minimum of Rs 1 to a maximum of Rs 5, depending on the distance slab.
How Much More Commuters Will Pay
Based on audited financial data for 2024–25 compared to 2023–24, BMRCL said operating costs rose by 10.20 percent. However, the fare increase has been restricted to five percent in line with the FFC's guidelines.
Under the revised structure, the minimum fare for short-distance travel up to two km will increase from Rs 10 to Rs 11. For longer journeys exceeding 30 km, the fare will increase from Rs 90 to Rs 95. Other distance slabs will see proportional increases within the Rs 1-5 range.
BMRCL clarified that the annual five percent increase will also apply to tourist cards and group tickets, including one-day, three-day and five-day passes.
Discounts For Smart Card Users To Continue
BMRCL also clarified that all existing commuter discounts will remain unchanged. Smart card and National Common Mobility Card users will continue to receive a five percent discount during peak hours and a ten percent discount during non-peak hours. An additional ten percent discount will apply on Sundays and on three designated national holidays, it said.
Explaining the rationale behind the decision, BMRCL said, "This small annual revision is aimed at ensuring financial sustainability and reliable services while avoiding sudden and large fare increases in the future."
The corporation added that the gradual adjustment of fares would help balance commuter affordability with the need to maintain safety, punctuality and service standards across the expanding metro network.
Also Read: