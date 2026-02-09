ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Metro Fare Increase Row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Briefly Detained Amid Protest; Proposed Hike Put On Hold

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was briefly detained and then released by police on Monday after he protested against the proposed Bengaluru Metro fare hike, while carrying an empty trunk at a metro station.

Speaking to the media shortly before police drove him away, Surya said it was "shameful" that instead of providing better roads, infrastructure and amenities, the state government was "forcing and detaining". "We are asking for affordable public transport," he said.

Bengaluru Metro Fare Increase Row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Briefly Detained Amid Protest (PTI)

While Karnataka Police had denied permission to Surya for the protest, he reached the RV Metro station at around 6 am, holding an empty trunk, and stated that he had purchased a ticket to travel from RV Road to National College Metro station.

He claimed that he was not staging a protest or a sit-in demonstration but was only travelling with the trunk as a symbolic act of the state government's financial condition. Surya slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, holding him responsible for the proposed Bengaluru Metro fare hike. The BJP MP was released shortly after, according to ANI. He had protested against the proposed fare hike on Sunday as well.

Proposed Fare Hike Put On Hold

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) put on hold the proposed annual fare revision for Namma Metro, which was scheduled to take effect on February 9, 2026.