Bengaluru Metro Fare Increase Row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Briefly Detained Amid Protest; Proposed Hike Put On Hold
Published : February 9, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was briefly detained and then released by police on Monday after he protested against the proposed Bengaluru Metro fare hike, while carrying an empty trunk at a metro station.
Speaking to the media shortly before police drove him away, Surya said it was "shameful" that instead of providing better roads, infrastructure and amenities, the state government was "forcing and detaining". "We are asking for affordable public transport," he said.
While Karnataka Police had denied permission to Surya for the protest, he reached the RV Metro station at around 6 am, holding an empty trunk, and stated that he had purchased a ticket to travel from RV Road to National College Metro station.
He claimed that he was not staging a protest or a sit-in demonstration but was only travelling with the trunk as a symbolic act of the state government's financial condition. Surya slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, holding him responsible for the proposed Bengaluru Metro fare hike. The BJP MP was released shortly after, according to ANI. He had protested against the proposed fare hike on Sunday as well.
Proposed Fare Hike Put On Hold
Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) put on hold the proposed annual fare revision for Namma Metro, which was scheduled to take effect on February 9, 2026.
"The decision on the revised fare will be communicated after the Board's review," BMRCL announced in a post on X late Sunday.
BMRCL had proposed a zone-wise increase of Rs 1 to Rs 5 across 10 fare slabs under its Annual Automatic Fare Revision. It triggered strong resistance since fares had already been hiked in February 2025, when some slabs saw increases of over 100%, later capped at 71% after protests.
'Siddaramaiah Has Written To Centre; BJP Politicising Issue'
On Sunday, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao slammed the BJP for "politicising" the metro fare hike issue, saying that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already written to the Centre, which has an equal stake in Bengaluru's 'Namma Metro', to not increase the prices.
"Unnecessarily, the BJP people want to make politics out of everything. The metro is run by the State and Central Govt and it is a separate corporation. CM has already written to the Government of India asking them not to increase the fare. Now, Tejasvi Surya is saying that they are not going to increase, so let there be an official order, then we will see," the Karnataka minister told reporters.
Rao's comments came after Surya blamed the Congress party for misrepresenting the fare hike issue, saying that it was the state government which had originally asked for the hike. Surya claimed that the state is in a 'weak financial position' after years of shadow cash support'
"Karnataka government officials demanded an upward revision of fares due to the state government's financial position. They also requested that we initiate an automatic annual fare revision process... Because the state is in a weak financial position today, it cannot continue providing the shadow cash support it had been providing for years," the BJP leader said.
