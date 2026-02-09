Bengaluru Metro Fare Revision Row: After Centre, State Government Also Puts Fair Hike On Hold, Says It's Action Is Genuine
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation said it has put on hold the implementation of the annual fare revision from February 9.
By Anil Gejji
Published : February 9, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: The blame game between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP over the metro train's fare hike in Bengaluru escalated on Monday.
A day after the Centre asked the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to put the proposal to hike fares by 5% on hold, the State Government also gave a similar direction to the BMRCL, but with a specific direction to recalculate the fare hike, taking into account the OMR cost, existing cost based on CPI and energy cost.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar said that the formula provided by the Fair Fixation Committee (FFC) for calculating the annual fare revision provides an opportunity to lessen the burden on metro commuters, and the state government has decided to exploit this.
"As per the formula, three major elements - OMR cost, existing fares calculated based on the changes of the CPI, and energy cost- need to be taken into consideration. We have asked the BMRCL to recalculate the quantum of fare hike based on this. If the recalculation allows us to reduce the fare hike, then we will take a suitable call keeping the interests of metro commuters," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar claimed that the decision to put the proposal for fare hike on hold was taken by the state government and not the Centre. "The Centre's letter has no value as neither the state government nor the Centre has powers to tinker with the recommendations of FFC. Knowing this well, the centre has written a letter to BMRCL (to please their leaders here)," he said.
The Centre on Sunday wrote to the BMRCL asking it to put the proposal to hike the fares on hold until the matter is discussed in the BMRCL Board Meeting to be held on Monday.
Shivakumar took Karnataka BJP leaders, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, to task for describing the Centre's intervention as a victory for metro users and dared them to make the Centre reverse the decision of the FFC. "As per the Centre's letter BMRCL Board was supposed to be held today. But no meeting took place. I ask our BJP friends (in Karnataka) to explain why the meeting was not held. If they are really concerned about people, they should have ensured that the meeting was held," he said.
BMRCL on Sunday said it has put on hold the implementation of the annual fare revision from February 9.