Bengaluru Metro Fare Revision Row: After Centre, State Government Also Puts Fair Hike On Hold, Says It's Action Is Genuine

Bengaluru: The blame game between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP over the metro train's fare hike in Bengaluru escalated on Monday.

A day after the Centre asked the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to put the proposal to hike fares by 5% on hold, the State Government also gave a similar direction to the BMRCL, but with a specific direction to recalculate the fare hike, taking into account the OMR cost, existing cost based on CPI and energy cost.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar said that the formula provided by the Fair Fixation Committee (FFC) for calculating the annual fare revision provides an opportunity to lessen the burden on metro commuters, and the state government has decided to exploit this.

"As per the formula, three major elements - OMR cost, existing fares calculated based on the changes of the CPI, and energy cost- need to be taken into consideration. We have asked the BMRCL to recalculate the quantum of fare hike based on this. If the recalculation allows us to reduce the fare hike, then we will take a suitable call keeping the interests of metro commuters," Shivakumar said.