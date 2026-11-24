Bengaluru Metro Blue Line's KR Puram-Doddanekkundi Stretch Trial Runs Begin; Mid-2027 Launch Targeted
The proposed metro services will ease traffic on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, which is the city's most congested stretch and attracts 11-12 lakh commuters daily.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Bengaluru: Trial runs have begun on the KR Puram-Doddanekkundi stretch of Namma Metro's Blue Line (Phase 2A), marking a major step towards easing traffic congestion along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR).
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda welcomed the test train at Doddanekkundi following its journey from KR Puram at 11 am on Tuesday.
Speaking to the media, the Minister said the ORR was one of the city's most congested stretches, attracting around 11 to 12 lakh people daily for employment. He said the corridor was important not only for commuters but also for Karnataka's economy and the country's IT exports, as it connects employees across different levels of the technology sector.
Trial Runs To Be Extended To Other Stations
Explaining the project, Gowda said Phase 2A and Phase 2B were planned after the completion of the original Phase 2 proposal in 2016-17. The State Cabinet approved the projects in 2017, following which proposals were submitted to the Centre and the construction began in 2020.
As announced earlier, trial runs began in October end for KR Puram to Mahadevapura stretch with the initial trials covering four stations. The exercise will now be extended to another four stations over the next month, he added.
According to officials, the automated signalling work is expected to be completed by January, followed by the safety certification process from February.
The 19-km KR Puram-Central Silk Board corridor has 13 stations. The government aims to complete the required procedures and safety clearances and open the stretch to the public in around seven to eight months, targeting to launch it in the middle of next year.
Airport Connectivity, Pending Metro Approvals
The Minister said that the progress of work on Phases 2A and 2B was being reviewed daily and officials have been directed to expedite work between KR Puram and Hebbal. The larger connectivity plan covers Central Silk Board-KR Puram, KR Puram-Hebbal and Hebbal-Kempegowda International Airport.
Referring to delays in project approvals, he said, "Even after the state government approved the original detailed project report (DPR) two to three years ago, the Centre did not grant approval, resulting in cost escalation, the burden of which falls on the state government."
He also said the opening of the Blue Line could increase Metro's financial losses and stressed that the system needed to become financially self-reliant to remain sustainable.
Red Line And Double-Decker Proposal
Gowda said the Centre had recently called state officials for a meeting in Delhi to discuss the Red Line project. The proposal has been pending with the Centre for 22 months, and the state has appealed to the Prime Minister for early approval.
The government has also submitted a proposal for a double-decker structure from Sarjapur to Iblur Junction and beyond, combining road infrastructure with Metro or rail connectivity. With vehicles, villas, apartments and companies increasing along Sarjapur Road, the proposal aims to accommodate more traffic within the existing road width.
Responding to the criticism surrounding Bengaluru Habba, he said the event was being organised for the people. "If we do not preserve our art, culture, traditions and heritage in a city like Bengaluru, who will?" he asked.
The Opposition earlier raised concerns over spending huge amount of money on festivities while Bengaluru continues to face serious civil and infrastructural challenges as well as traffic woes.
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