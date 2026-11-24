ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Metro Blue Line's KR Puram-Doddanekkundi Stretch Trial Runs Begin; Mid-2027 Launch Targeted

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda welcomed the test train at Doddanekkundi following its journey from KR Puram at 11 am on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Trial runs have begun on the KR Puram-Doddanekkundi stretch of Namma Metro's Blue Line (Phase 2A), marking a major step towards easing traffic congestion along Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda welcomed the test train at Doddanekkundi following its journey from KR Puram at 11 am on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said the ORR was one of the city's most congested stretches, attracting around 11 to 12 lakh people daily for employment. He said the corridor was important not only for commuters but also for Karnataka's economy and the country's IT exports, as it connects employees across different levels of the technology sector.

Trial Runs To Be Extended To Other Stations

Trial runs for Bengaluru Metro Blue Line's KR Puram-Doddanekkundi Stretch was monitored by the minister and metro officials (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the project, Gowda said Phase 2A and Phase 2B were planned after the completion of the original Phase 2 proposal in 2016-17. The State Cabinet approved the projects in 2017, following which proposals were submitted to the Centre and the construction began in 2020.

As announced earlier, trial runs began in October end for KR Puram to Mahadevapura stretch with the initial trials covering four stations. The exercise will now be extended to another four stations over the next month, he added.

According to officials, the automated signalling work is expected to be completed by January, followed by the safety certification process from February.

The 19-km KR Puram-Central Silk Board corridor has 13 stations. The government aims to complete the required procedures and safety clearances and open the stretch to the public in around seven to eight months, targeting to launch it in the middle of next year.

The automated signalling work is expected to be completed by January (ETV Bharat)

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