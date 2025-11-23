ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru 'Matsya Mela' Draws Huge Public Response, Boosting Fisheries Sector

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: The three-day ‘Matsya Mela’ (Fish Fair) organised by the Karnataka’s Department of Fisheries concluded here on Friday. The event drew a large public response and offered visitors an opportunity to understand the fisheries sector more closely.

The fair was held as part of World Fisheries Day and brought together government agencies, private companies, aquaculture service providers, and research institutions.

A total of 52 stalls displayed products, technologies, and information ranging from ornamental fish and feed to modern aquaculture solutions and research outcomes.

Public participation, business activity

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the conclusion of the fair, Deputy Director of the Fisheries Department Babin Bopanna said the turnout had exceeded expectations over all three days.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at Fish Fair (ETV Bharat)

“The event attracted around one lakh visitors in a floating footfall. Food stalls and aquarium sections were among the most visited. Several food stalls recorded business between fifty and seventy thousand rupees during the mela,” he said, adding that such events help the public engage with the fisheries sector in a meaningful way.

The valedictory function was attended by former Shimoga Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University Vice-Chancellor Vasudevappa C, who served as chief guest. Several senior officers, including former Fisheries Department Director Chandrashekariah HN and Joint Directors Shama Bhat, Ramakrishna NR, and Ganagadhar Maddikere, were felicitated for their service.