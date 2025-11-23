Bengaluru 'Matsya Mela' Draws Huge Public Response, Boosting Fisheries Sector
A total of 52 stalls displayed products, technologies, and information ranging from ornamental fish and feed to modern aquaculture solutions and research outcomes.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: The three-day ‘Matsya Mela’ (Fish Fair) organised by the Karnataka’s Department of Fisheries concluded here on Friday. The event drew a large public response and offered visitors an opportunity to understand the fisheries sector more closely.
The fair was held as part of World Fisheries Day and brought together government agencies, private companies, aquaculture service providers, and research institutions.
A total of 52 stalls displayed products, technologies, and information ranging from ornamental fish and feed to modern aquaculture solutions and research outcomes.
Public participation, business activity
Speaking to ETV Bharat at the conclusion of the fair, Deputy Director of the Fisheries Department Babin Bopanna said the turnout had exceeded expectations over all three days.
“The event attracted around one lakh visitors in a floating footfall. Food stalls and aquarium sections were among the most visited. Several food stalls recorded business between fifty and seventy thousand rupees during the mela,” he said, adding that such events help the public engage with the fisheries sector in a meaningful way.
The valedictory function was attended by former Shimoga Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University Vice-Chancellor Vasudevappa C, who served as chief guest. Several senior officers, including former Fisheries Department Director Chandrashekariah HN and Joint Directors Shama Bhat, Ramakrishna NR, and Ganagadhar Maddikere, were felicitated for their service.
CM Siddaramaiah highlights govt initiatives
Addressing the gathering during the inauguration earlier in the week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government is ready to establish a fisheries university in the state.
“The department and the fishing community are being given priority, including appointing a minister from the coastal community to ensure better understanding of sector challenges,” he said.
The Chief Minister stated that Karnataka has a 320 km coastline and 5.5 lakh hectares of inland water resources. Karnataka ranks fourth in the country in fish exports and third in overall production, providing livelihood to around ten lakh people. He highlighted recent decisions, including increasing the annual diesel limit for mechanised boats and distribution of industrial oil to traditional boats at subsidised rates.
“Every year, our government allocates programmes in the budget to support the progress of the fishing community,” he said.
Shivakumar announces support for tank fishing
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, speaking at the same event in Hebbal, said that the government has filled 10,000 tanks under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah and has now permitted fishing in them.
“Smaller tanks would be handed over to cooperative societies, and others would be auctioned, creating employment in rural areas and generating revenue for the government,” he said.
Recalling personal experiences from his youth, he said, “I understand bait fishing and the patience it demands. Fishing is not based on caste. It is based on interest, determination and ideals.”
The Deputy CM also announced that the government is planning a separate tourism policy for coastal Karnataka, which would include programmes to promote fishing and related livelihoods.
The concluding session of the Matsya Mela closed with renewed commitment from the department and the Deputy Director, Babin Bopanna, who said that consistent public engagement and awareness programmes would continue in the coming year.
Also Read