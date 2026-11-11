ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Massacre: Killer Bought Bundle Bedsheets, Used Chemicals To Mask Stench, Finds Probe

Bengaluru: The police investigation into the massacre of seven people in Rajaninagar in Bengaluru has revealed that the accused had planned to shift the bodies and destroy evidence afterwards. He bought bedsheets by the roadside and tied the bodies into bundles.

The killer, Indushekhar (52), had planned the serial murders and had kept cello tape, bags, rope and covers ready to shift the bodies afterwards.

The alleged murder of seven members of the family over a period of 15 days was meticulously planned by Indu Shekhar. The accused lured his victims to his house and attempted to destroy evidence by dumping their bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The murders took place between October 16 and November 2. The accused allegedly procured sleeping pills, plastic bags and ropes before carrying out the killings. Police also claim that his minor daughter was made to assist him in concealing the crimes.

After killing his wife Sunitha and his mother-in-law Roopavathi, he bought a bundle of bedsheets from a roadside shop. He covered the bodies in three of these bedsheets, wrapped them in waste cloth, tied each body up like a bundle and put them in the boot of the car, the investigation has found, according to police sources.

After killing Shivakumar and Shankar, he stripped off their clothes and, with those very clothes, tied their knees and hands in the manner of reins and bundled them in a sitting posture.