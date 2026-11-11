Bengaluru Massacre: Killer Bought Bundle Bedsheets, Used Chemicals To Mask Stench, Finds Probe
A letter will be written to the Home Department to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor, said the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: The police investigation into the massacre of seven people in Rajaninagar in Bengaluru has revealed that the accused had planned to shift the bodies and destroy evidence afterwards. He bought bedsheets by the roadside and tied the bodies into bundles.
The killer, Indushekhar (52), had planned the serial murders and had kept cello tape, bags, rope and covers ready to shift the bodies afterwards.
The alleged murder of seven members of the family over a period of 15 days was meticulously planned by Indu Shekhar. The accused lured his victims to his house and attempted to destroy evidence by dumping their bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The murders took place between October 16 and November 2. The accused allegedly procured sleeping pills, plastic bags and ropes before carrying out the killings. Police also claim that his minor daughter was made to assist him in concealing the crimes.
After killing his wife Sunitha and his mother-in-law Roopavathi, he bought a bundle of bedsheets from a roadside shop. He covered the bodies in three of these bedsheets, wrapped them in waste cloth, tied each body up like a bundle and put them in the boot of the car, the investigation has found, according to police sources.
After killing Shivakumar and Shankar, he stripped off their clothes and, with those very clothes, tied their knees and hands in the manner of reins and bundled them in a sitting posture.
The sarees of Nalini, Divya, Roopavathi and Sunitha too were pulled off and used to tie them. He poured a chemical solution on the bodies to hold back the stench for as long as possible. He also dumped the bodies in the ghat area and returned. Three of the seven bodies were found in a decomposed condition, police sources said.
The family members, who have already performed the last rites of all the victims, completed the rituals with the immersion of the ashes at Srirangapatna. The manner in which the murders were carried out will become clear once the post-mortem reports of the seven bodies are received.
Speaking about the case, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that it had come to light that the accused had committed the murders not only for personal reasons but also over financial matters.
“North Division DCP B S Nyamagouda, who is the investigating officer, will gather all the evidence and file the charge sheet in court. The case should be tried in a fast-track court so that the accused is punished. A letter will be written to the Home Department to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for this purpose,” he said.
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