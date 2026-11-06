ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Horror: Cab Driver Bludgeons Wife, Six Members Of Her Family To Death Over Domestic Dispute

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a cab driver here for allegedly murdering his wife and six members of her family, including a seven-year-old boy, over domestic dispute.

According to police, the accused, identified as Indushekhar, allegedly bludgeoned them with a grinding stone. He committed the murders over two days at his house near Basroom Circle and dumped the bodies at different locations, including Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district and Charmadi Ghat in coastal Karnataka, they said.

The victims, all residents of Srirampura, include Sunitha (wife of accused), Rupavathi (mother-in-law of accused), her sons Shivakumar and Shankar, her daughters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and her grandson Puneeth, police said.

The Rajajinagar police have arrested the accused and are questioning him about when the murders took place.

According to sources, Shekhar had been having frequent disputes with his wife Sunita, whom he married about 20 years ago, over her visits to her parental home.

Despite attempts by family members to reconcile the couple, the differences continued. He allegedly got angry over the support Sunita received from her mother and brothers and decided to eliminate her family.

The killings took place in a residential neighbourhood on 59th Cross, near Basroom Circle, within the Rajajinagar police station limits, according to the sources.

Police sources said Shekhar first allegedly murdered Sunita using a grinding stone, wrapped her body in cloth and dumped it near Nandi Hills.

He subsequently switched off her mobile phone and told neighbours that she had gone on a trip to avoid suspicion.