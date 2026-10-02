Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Extort ₹90 Lakh From Father; Three Arrested
Manish left his home on September 28, telling his 62-year-old father, Manohar Patel, that he had to travel to Gadag for a financial transaction.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a bizarre attempt to extort money from his own father, a 40-year-old man allegedly staged his kidnapping and demanded ₹90 lakh, only to be caught by police sitting casually with his accomplices.
Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have arrested Manish Patel, who allegedly masterminded the kidnapping drama, along with two accomplices.
According to police, Manish left his home on September 28, telling his 62-year-old father, Manohar Patel, that he had to travel to Gadag district for a financial transaction.
The following morning, at around 8 AM, Manohar received a WhatsApp call from his son's mobile number. Unidentified men allegedly told him that they had kidnapped Manish and threatened to kill him unless he paid ₹90 lakh.
After making four or five calls, the callers switched off Manish's phone.
Alarmed by the threats, Manohar approached the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police that afternoon and lodged a complaint.
Police initially tried to track Manish's mobile number but found it switched off. Later, the father received another call from an unknown number asking whether he had arranged the money.
Police traced the location of the call to Hassan and launched a search operation.
When police reached the location and opened the door of a house, they allegedly found Manish sitting inside with the two men who had purportedly "kidnapped" him.
After questioning the three, police concluded that the kidnapping was allegedly fabricated as part of a plan to extort ₹90 lakh from Manish's father.
“After prolonged questioning, it was confirmed that this was a fabricated story hatched to extort ₹90 lakh from Manish's father. Manish admitted to orchestrating the plot. The three accused have been arrested and further legal action is being taken,” said Yatish N, DCP, Bengaluru West Division.
Police said further investigation is underway.
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