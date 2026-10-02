ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Extort ₹90 Lakh From Father; Three Arrested

Manish Patel, who masterminded the kidnapping drama, along with two accomplices. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a bizarre attempt to extort money from his own father, a 40-year-old man allegedly staged his kidnapping and demanded ₹90 lakh, only to be caught by police sitting casually with his accomplices.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have arrested Manish Patel, who allegedly masterminded the kidnapping drama, along with two accomplices.

According to police, Manish left his home on September 28, telling his 62-year-old father, Manohar Patel, that he had to travel to Gadag district for a financial transaction.

The following morning, at around 8 AM, Manohar received a WhatsApp call from his son's mobile number. Unidentified men allegedly told him that they had kidnapped Manish and threatened to kill him unless he paid ₹90 lakh.

After making four or five calls, the callers switched off Manish's phone.

Alarmed by the threats, Manohar approached the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police that afternoon and lodged a complaint.

Police initially tried to track Manish's mobile number but found it switched off. Later, the father received another call from an unknown number asking whether he had arranged the money.