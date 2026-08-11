ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Man Kills Two Minor Daughters, Attempts To Die By Suicide At 5-Star Hotel

Bengaluru: A man allegedly strangled his two minor daughters to death at a hotel near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport before attempting to take his own life, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the fourth floor of the hotel, police said. The incident took place at a room on the fourth floor of the Taj Hotel on Airport Road. The accused, identified as Imran, 40, a resident of Nagawara in Bengaluru, allegedly booked the hotel room in advance before carrying out the crime.

After strangling his daughters, Sheikh Zoya (10) and Sheikh Zehra (5), Imran attempted to kill himself, police said. He was found in a critical condition and rushed to Manipal Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Hotel staff admitted Imran to Manipal Hospital. He is now out of danger and is undergoing treatment, police sources said.

According to police, a note purportedly left by Imran mentions marital disputes with his wife. In the note, he allegedly claimed that he suspected her of being involved in an extramarital relationship and stated that he had evidence to support his allegation.