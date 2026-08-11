Bengaluru Man Kills Two Minor Daughters, Attempts To Die By Suicide At 5-Star Hotel
The accused, identified as Imran, 40, a resident of Nagawara in Bengaluru, allegedly booked the hotel room in advance before carrying out the crime.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 3:47 AM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 4:03 AM IST
Bengaluru: A man allegedly strangled his two minor daughters to death at a hotel near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport before attempting to take his own life, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on the fourth floor of the hotel, police said. The incident took place at a room on the fourth floor of the Taj Hotel on Airport Road. The accused, identified as Imran, 40, a resident of Nagawara in Bengaluru, allegedly booked the hotel room in advance before carrying out the crime.
After strangling his daughters, Sheikh Zoya (10) and Sheikh Zehra (5), Imran attempted to kill himself, police said. He was found in a critical condition and rushed to Manipal Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Hotel staff admitted Imran to Manipal Hospital. He is now out of danger and is undergoing treatment, police sources said.
According to police, a note purportedly left by Imran mentions marital disputes with his wife. In the note, he allegedly claimed that he suspected her of being involved in an extramarital relationship and stated that he had evidence to support his allegation.
Police said the contents of the note are being verified and that the exact motive behind the incident has not yet been established. Imran was reportedly working as a manager at Zimmy Cabs and was a resident of Nagawara.
Reacting to this incident, Bengaluru North East Division DCP GK Mithun Kumar said, "A man named Imran, a native of Nagawara, Bengaluru, strangled his two daughters. After that, he also tried to die by suicide. He killed the children and wrote a death note. The death note found in the room mentions a marital dispute." An FIR has been registered at Kempegowda International Airport Police Station.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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