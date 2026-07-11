Bengaluru Man Kills Mother, Grandmother, Brother-In-Law Before Ending His Own Life
Shocked by the deaths, the accused's father wondered if his son would have killed him, too, if he had been at home.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: A man killed three members of his family, including his mother, before he died by suicide in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Prashanth (34) killed his mother, Mangalamma (55), grandmother Nanjamma (65) and brother-in-law Satish (50) by attacking them with a lethal weapon, after which he ended his own life as well.
The incident happened in the Kottigepalya, falling under the Kamakshipalya police area. Police have started an investigation into the incident.
Giving details, a police official said that Prashanth, who was unmarried, lived with his parents, grandmother and brother-in-law.
"The mother worked in a garment factory and his grandmother was a municipal worker. His brother-in-law worked as a plumber and lived in the same house," a police official said.
On Saturday morning, when his father was not at home, Prashanth killed all three using a deadly weapon, the official said.
Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to the house, caught Prashanth and locked him in the room. The official said Prashanth allegedly committed suicide in the room before the police could arrive.
Prashanth's father, Chikkanna, said his son always had minor arguments with his mother, but "everything seemed fine this morning". "Prashanth always had minor arguments with his mother. But there was no fight last night or today morning. Everything was fine when I went to work this morning. I don't know why he did this. I don't know if he would have killed me, too, if I had been at home," he said.
Citing neighbours, Bengaluru West Division DCP Yatish said Prashanth may have been suffering from any mental health issues. "We are verifying the same," he said.
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