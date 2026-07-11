ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Man Kills Mother, Grandmother, Brother-In-Law Before Ending His Own Life

Prashanth, who killed his mother and two others before killing himself ( ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement )

Bengaluru: A man killed three members of his family, including his mother, before he died by suicide in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Prashanth (34) killed his mother, Mangalamma (55), grandmother Nanjamma (65) and brother-in-law Satish (50) by attacking them with a lethal weapon, after which he ended his own life as well.

The incident happened in the Kottigepalya, falling under the Kamakshipalya police area. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Giving details, a police official said that Prashanth, who was unmarried, lived with his parents, grandmother and brother-in-law.

"The mother worked in a garment factory and his grandmother was a municipal worker. His brother-in-law worked as a plumber and lived in the same house," a police official said.