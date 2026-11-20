Bengaluru: Man Kills 18-Year-Old Stepson, Locks Wife In Room; Crime Discovered After Three Days
The crime came to light three days later, after the apartment owner alerted Banashankari police station over the family's prolonged absence and lack of response.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: An 18-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his stepfather following a domestic dispute at an apartment in Padmanabhanagar, here on the other day. The accused, identified as Sudeep, allegedly attacked his wife, Seema Das, and her son, Soham Das, with a knife and a hammer before locking her inside a room and fleeing.
The incident took place on Monday (November 16) at an apartment in Raghavendra Layout, within the limits of the Banashankari police station. The crime came to light three days later, on Thursday (November 19), after the apartment owner alerted the police over the family's prolonged absence and lack of response.
Karnataka Police said the accused, who works at a bank, has been arrested.
Frequent Quarrels, Say Neighbours
Sudeep and his wife had been living in the apartment with Soham for the past two years. According to the complaint, neighbours had informed the flat owner about frequent quarrels between the couple over the previous six months.
The owner had reportedly warned them to maintain peace and vacate the apartment if the disputes continued.
On Monday night (November 16), neighbours again alerted the owner about a quarrel inside the flat. When he contacted the building's watchman, he was reportedly told that the commotion had stopped after some time.
However, with the family remaining unreachable for three days, the owner grew suspicious and visited the apartment on Thursday night (November 19). When nobody responded, he alerted the police.
Woman Found Locked Inside Room
Police personnel from Banashankari station reached the apartment and found its doors locked. After the premises were opened in the presence of the owner and a friend of Seema, officers found bloodstains on the floors and walls.
They then heard a woman crying from inside one of the rooms. On opening it, they found Seema locked inside.
During questioning, she reportedly told the police that her husband had attacked both her and Soham. The body of the 18-year-old was subsequently found in the bathroom.
Police said the woman had remained locked inside the room for three days after the attack.
A case has been registered at the Banashankari police station under Sections 103(1) and 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to murder and attempt to murder.
The accused has been arrested, and the police are investigating the circumstances leading to the attack, the motive behind the murder and the sequence of events inside the apartment.
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