ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Man Kills 18-Year-Old Stepson, Locks Wife In Room; Crime Discovered After Three Days

The accused Sudeep has been arrested for murdering his stepson and attacking wife in Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: An 18-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his stepfather following a domestic dispute at an apartment in Padmanabhanagar, here on the other day. The accused, identified as Sudeep, allegedly attacked his wife, Seema Das, and her son, Soham Das, with a knife and a hammer before locking her inside a room and fleeing.

The incident took place on Monday (November 16) at an apartment in Raghavendra Layout, within the limits of the Banashankari police station. The crime came to light three days later, on Thursday (November 19), after the apartment owner alerted the police over the family's prolonged absence and lack of response.

Karnataka Police said the accused, who works at a bank, has been arrested. Frequent Quarrels, Say Neighbours Sudeep and his wife had been living in the apartment with Soham for the past two years. According to the complaint, neighbours had informed the flat owner about frequent quarrels between the couple over the previous six months. The owner had reportedly warned them to maintain peace and vacate the apartment if the disputes continued. On Monday night (November 16), neighbours again alerted the owner about a quarrel inside the flat. When he contacted the building's watchman, he was reportedly told that the commotion had stopped after some time. However, with the family remaining unreachable for three days, the owner grew suspicious and visited the apartment on Thursday night (November 19). When nobody responded, he alerted the police. Woman Found Locked Inside Room