Bengaluru: Man Arrested In Jewellery Theft Case, Gold Chains Worth Rs 33.50 Lakh Recovered

Bengaluru: A man was arrested for allegedly cheating a city-based jewellery shop owner by misusing his employer’s name and fraudulently collecting seven gold chains worth Rs 33.50 lakh, police said on Friday. The matter came to light when the jewellery shop owner filed a complaint with the Bharathinagar police station on September 23, 2025, they said.

With the arrest of the accused, identified as Dharamvir Singh, a native of Rajasthan, 239 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 33.50 lakh were recovered from him. According to police, the complainant alleged that the accused, who was working at another jewellery shop, allegedly visited his store claiming that his employer had instructed him to collect seven gold chains.