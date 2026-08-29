Man Arrested For Stealing Women's Underwear And Sanitary Pads In Bengaluru PG
CCTV showed the accused entering the room and engaging in an obscene act with the stolen belongings.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man was arrested for stealing a woman's underwear and sanitary pads at a PG accommodation in Bengaluru.
The accused Giriraj, a native of Visakhapatnam was arrested after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint with the police, alleging that he had entered into her room twice in as many days and taken her personal belongings including her inner wear and sanitary pads.
The woman said she has been staying in a room on the first floor of the PG in Koramangala 6th Block for three months. On August 24 morning, the woman and her roommate left the room together without locking it. An unknown person entered her room and took her personal belongings, including her clothes and five sanitary pads, and arranged them in a sexually obscene manner.
When the woman returned, she was shocked to find her belongings disturbed and partially missing. She immediately informed the PG in-charge and later checked the CCTV footage, which showed the man entering the room and engaging in an obscene act with her belongings and later taking some of them with him.
The woman was prompted to file a police complaint after the situation took a more alarming turn the following day, when Giriraj allegedly tried to enter her room again the next morning.
Acting on her complaint, Koramangala police arrested Giriraj under sections 78 (stalking) and 79 of the law regarding acts insulting the modesty of a woman, along with related theft charges.
Police said the accused was working as an audit consultant for a jewellery company and he has been placed in judicial custody.
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