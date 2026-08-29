ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Stealing Women's Underwear And Sanitary Pads In Bengaluru PG

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man was arrested for stealing a woman's underwear and sanitary pads at a PG accommodation in Bengaluru.

The accused Giriraj, a native of Visakhapatnam was arrested after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint with the police, alleging that he had entered into her room twice in as many days and taken her personal belongings including her inner wear and sanitary pads.

The woman said she has been staying in a room on the first floor of the PG in Koramangala 6th Block for three months. On August 24 morning, the woman and her roommate left the room together without locking it. An unknown person entered her room and took her personal belongings, including her clothes and five sanitary pads, and arranged them in a sexually obscene manner.

When the woman returned, she was shocked to find her belongings disturbed and partially missing. She immediately informed the PG in-charge and later checked the CCTV footage, which showed the man entering the room and engaging in an obscene act with her belongings and later taking some of them with him.