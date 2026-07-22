Bengaluru Man Kills Elderly Neighbour After Jewellery Theft, Dumps Body In Lake
According to the police, Gagan lived next door to Jayamma and had allegedly fallen into debt due to online betting
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Kumbalagodu police in Bengaluru have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly murdering his elderly neighbour, stealing her gold jewellery, and dumping her body in a lake in an attempt to destroy evidence.
The accused, identified as Gagan R. (21), has been arrested on charges of murder and destruction of evidence, Anita B. Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru Southwest Division), said.
The case came to light on July 21, when the decomposed body of Jayamma (61) was recovered from Thimmappana Lake in Ramohalli. Kumbalagodu police registered a case and launched an investigation.
According to the police, Gagan lived next door to Jayamma and had allegedly fallen into debt due to online betting. On the evening of July 15, Jayamma reportedly visited Gagan's house to ask for his mobile phone so that she could make a phone call. Police said Gagan noticed the gold jewellery she was wearing and allegedly planned to rob her.
Investigators said the accused allegedly strangled Jayamma to death before removing her gold ornaments. He then stuffed the body into a large suitcase, hired an autorickshaw and transported it to Thimmappana Lake in Ramohalli, where he allegedly dumped the body before fleeing.
Police further revealed that Gagan later joined Jayamma's family members in searching for her in an apparent attempt to avoid suspicion. The accused was arrested after investigators analysed technical evidence and other leads collected during the probe.
Read More: