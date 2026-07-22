ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Man Kills Elderly Neighbour After Jewellery Theft, Dumps Body In Lake

Bengaluru: The Kumbalagodu police in Bengaluru have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly murdering his elderly neighbour, stealing her gold jewellery, and dumping her body in a lake in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The accused, identified as Gagan R. (21), has been arrested on charges of murder and destruction of evidence, Anita B. Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru Southwest Division), said.

The case came to light on July 21, when the decomposed body of Jayamma (61) was recovered from Thimmappana Lake in Ramohalli. Kumbalagodu police registered a case and launched an investigation.