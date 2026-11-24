ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Man Arrested For Allegedly Pushing Girlfriend To Death From Lodge Building

Bengaluru: The Gangammangudi police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend by pushing her out of a third-floor window of a lodge in Bengaluru after an argument.

The incident took place on November 19 near Abbigere Circle. The deceased, Aishwarya, was a native of Hassan and worked at a private company in Bengaluru.

Initially, the police registered a case of unnatural death after Aishwarya fell from the lodge building. She landed on an electric pole and sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The investigation took a different turn after Aishwarya's parents lodged a complaint, alleging that her boyfriend, Santhosh, was responsible for her death. Santhosh, who was with her at the lodge at the time of the incident, was arrested.

According to the complaint filed by Aishwarya's mother, the two had been in a relationship for three years. Although her family initially opposed the relationship, they eventually agreed to their marriage after Aishwarya's insistence.

However, Santhosh allegedly kept postponing the wedding. When the marriage was first discussed, he sought three years' time. Even after the period ended, he continued delaying the decision; eventually, he said his parents were opposing the marriage, and that’s what was causing the delay.

The complaint further alleged that Santhosh threatened Aishwarya using her private photographs and videos. After discussions between the two families, a compromise was reached, and both sides agreed to proceed with the marriage. However, Santhosh reportedly sought another six months before eventually refusing to marry her.