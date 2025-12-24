ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Man Allegedly Set A Mother On Fire For Refusing To Marry Her Daughter

Bengaluru: A man who tortured a young woman into marrying her set her mother on fire after she refused to marry off her daughter to him. The incident took place in Bhovi Colony, Basaveshwara Nagar, Bengaluru, late on Tuesday night.

The accused, allegedly responsible for the arson incident, has been identified as Muttu. He reportedly poured petrol on a woman named Geeta and set her on fire. She has been admitted to Victoria Hospital with serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.