Bengaluru: Man Allegedly Set A Mother On Fire For Refusing To Marry Her Daughter
The incident occurred in Bhovi Colony, Basaveshwara Nagar, and the woman has been admitted to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: A man who tortured a young woman into marrying her set her mother on fire after she refused to marry off her daughter to him. The incident took place in Bhovi Colony, Basaveshwara Nagar, Bengaluru, late on Tuesday night.
The accused, allegedly responsible for the arson incident, has been identified as Muttu. He reportedly poured petrol on a woman named Geeta and set her on fire. She has been admitted to Victoria Hospital with serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.
Geeta, who owns a grocery store in Bhovi Palya, lives with her daughter and has been on good terms with Muttu, who is the owner of a nearby tea shop. According to the police, Muttu recently began living in Geeta's house as a tenant and reportedly started harassing Geeta's daughter to get her married. However, Geeta had refused his request, the police said.
On Tuesday late at night, there was a fight between Geeta and Muttu at home over the same issue. Following the argument, Muttu allegedly poured petrol on Geeta and set her on fire. Basaveshwaranagar police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Muttu and are searching for him.
