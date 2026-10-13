ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Lawyers Protest Delhi Arrests, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal

Lawyers protest outside Gate No. 1 of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Lawyers in Bengaluru staged a protest outside Gate No. 1 of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, condemning the arrest of fellow lawyers and students in Delhi during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

They also voiced their concerns over alleged voter deletions, police action against dissenters and the independence of constitutional institutions.

'Misusing Electoral Procedures'

Advocate S Balan accused the CEC of misusing his constitutional position and alleged that electoral procedures were being used to divide citizens into voting and voteless groups.

He questioned Kumar's statements to the Supreme Court regarding Form 6, claiming that requirements concerning the names of fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers had been misrepresented. He also alleged that Form 7 was being used to target minorities.

Balan demanded legal action against Kumar, including invoking Sections 13, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and called for his removal as the CEC.

Protesting lawyers hold a placard demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (ETV Bharat)

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging political interference in constitutional institutions and questioning the Supreme Court's response.

Condemn 'Attacks' on Lawyers, Journalists

Advocate and legal activist Narasimhamurthy condemned alleged police atrocity against lawyers, students and journalists. Referring to reports of a lawyer and a journalist being assaulted at a Janmabhoomi office in Delhi, along with alleged police excesses against students and journalists in Bengaluru, he said attacks on legal and media professionals were unacceptable.

"The current administration under Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah has failed to fulfil the promises made to the public over the past 12 years," he said, adding that protests against the government were taking place across India and abroad.