Bengaluru Lawyers Protest Delhi Arrests, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Removal
They voiced their concerns over alleged voter deletions, police action against dissenters and the independence of constitutional institutions, seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Lawyers in Bengaluru staged a protest outside Gate No. 1 of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, condemning the arrest of fellow lawyers and students in Delhi during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
They also voiced their concerns over alleged voter deletions, police action against dissenters and the independence of constitutional institutions.
'Misusing Electoral Procedures'
Advocate S Balan accused the CEC of misusing his constitutional position and alleged that electoral procedures were being used to divide citizens into voting and voteless groups.
He questioned Kumar's statements to the Supreme Court regarding Form 6, claiming that requirements concerning the names of fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers had been misrepresented. He also alleged that Form 7 was being used to target minorities.
Balan demanded legal action against Kumar, including invoking Sections 13, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and called for his removal as the CEC.
He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging political interference in constitutional institutions and questioning the Supreme Court's response.
Condemn 'Attacks' on Lawyers, Journalists
Advocate and legal activist Narasimhamurthy condemned alleged police atrocity against lawyers, students and journalists. Referring to reports of a lawyer and a journalist being assaulted at a Janmabhoomi office in Delhi, along with alleged police excesses against students and journalists in Bengaluru, he said attacks on legal and media professionals were unacceptable.
"The current administration under Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah has failed to fulfil the promises made to the public over the past 12 years," he said, adding that protests against the government were taking place across India and abroad.
He also cited the imprisonment of activists, including GN Saibaba and Father Stan Swamy, and detentions in the Bhima Koregaon case as examples of the treatment of dissenting voices.
Seek Supreme Court Intervention In Voter Deletions
M Muniyappa, president of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Advocates Association, raised concerns over alleged voter deletions and called for Supreme Court intervention. Referring to claims that 1.3 crore voter names had been deleted, he described the issue as a potential conspiracy.
He cited concerns attributed to Justice Rohinton Nariman regarding voter deletions in West Bengal and referred to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan's observations on the constitutional implications of disenfranchisement.
Call for Electoral Reforms
Muniyappa urged lawyers' associations and civil society organisations to join a statewide and national movement. He also called for a review of the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission, arguing that the institution's independence must be protected.
Criticising the arrests of protesters in Delhi and the removal of students demonstrating at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, he said the situation required urgent attention.
Muniyappa announced that he would lead a delegation to the Karnataka Governor to submit a memorandum and urged the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations and intervene to safeguard democratic rights and electoral integrity.
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