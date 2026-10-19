ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Lawyer Shot Dead At Home; Police Suspect Rent Dispute

A heated argument between Manjunath and the tenants over rent payments about an hour before the shooting. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A 42-year-old lawyer was shot dead at his residence in Pattandur Agrahara within the limits of the Whitefield police station in Bengaluru late on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath. The incident reportedly occurred between 11.30 PM and midnight.

According to preliminary police information, two men arrived at Manjunath’s residence and knocked on the door. When he opened it, one of the assailants allegedly shot him in the forehead. The duo then fled the scene.

Police suspect that a dispute over rent and a land-related conflict may have led to the murder. Manjunath had reportedly leased land he owned in the Whitefield area for the construction of sheds, with the accused believed to be the tenants.

Investigators said a heated argument had allegedly taken place between Manjunath and the men over rent payments about an hour before the shooting but escalated when the two men confronted the advocate again shortly before midnight. During the confrontation, one of the accused reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot Manjunath in the head.

Whitefield police visited the scene and registered a case while and forensic experts examined the crime scene. A search has been launched to trace the accused, who remain at large.