Bengaluru Launches Pilot Project On Evening Waste Collection In Five Wards
The extended collection window is expected to benefit IT employees, students, homemakers and other residents whose schedules make morning disposal of waste difficult.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Bengaluru: Residents who leave home early for work or return late in the evening may soon find it easier to dispose of their household waste. Bengaluru South City Corporation has initiated a pilot project to collect wet and dry waste between 5 pm and midnight in five wards. This is a move aimed at reducing piles of garbage that gets accumulated on the roadside and to improve neighbourhood cleanliness.
Among the five wards where the initiative has been launched, four are in Bommanahalli Assembly constituency along with that of Hongasandra. Around 25 autos have been deployed for the evening rounds providing an additional opportunity for the households that cannot hand over waste during the regular morning collection.
After inspecting and reviewing the implementation of the pilot project, South Corporation Commissioner K. N. Ramesh told ETV Bharat, “This is a pilot initiative. The future course of action will be decided based on the objectives and the results we achieve.”
The initiative follows complaints from residents and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) about garbage heaps on roadsides when households miss morning collection vehicles. Localities including Adugodi, S.G. Palya and areas along Siddapura Road have reported such problems.
Sources said the Corporation already operates 160 waste collection vehicles across the five wards during morning hours. The evening service supplements this arrangement rather than replacing it.
In Hongasandra, six vehicles have been assigned for the evening shift with three vehicles collecting wet and dry waste each. Another 31 autos continue to serve the ward during morning rounds.
The extended collection window is expected to benefit Information Technology (IT) employees, students, homemakers and other residents whose schedules make morning disposal of waste difficult. By providing another opportunity to hand over waste directly to the collection workers, the Corporation hopes to discourage residents from leaving garbage on the streets.
The problem has also highlighted the importance of segregating wet and dry waste. Collection vehicles have been instructed not to accept unsegregated garbage, prompting concerns among the residents who struggle to comply with the rules during morning collection.
Officials pointed out that when waste is left in public spaces, it can attract flies, mosquitoes and stray animals, produce foul smells and create unhygienic conditions. Proper segregation, timely collection and responsible disposal are therefore essential to preventing garbage blackspots and protecting public health.
Residents, particularly those working in Bengaluru's IT sector and students, whose daily schedules often clash with morning pickup timings have been demanding evening collection of waste. The pilot provides a limited test of whether extending collection hours can address these concerns without introducing a second daily round across the entire city.
For the residents, the key test will be whether collection vehicles arrive reliably, waste is segregated correctly and neighbourhoods remain free of garbage accumulation. The pilot could provide a basis for future changes to Bengaluru's waste collection system if it achieves these objectives.
During the inspection, Ramesh also directed officials to examine the unused space beneath the HSR Layout flyover located opposite JSS Public School. Officials have been asked to prepare a proposal to develop the space as an organized parking facility to ease parking difficulties and traffic congestion near Agara Lake.
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