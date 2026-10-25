ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Launches Pilot Project On Evening Waste Collection In Five Wards

Bengaluru South City Corporation ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Residents who leave home early for work or return late in the evening may soon find it easier to dispose of their household waste. Bengaluru South City Corporation has initiated a pilot project to collect wet and dry waste between 5 pm and midnight in five wards. This is a move aimed at reducing piles of garbage that gets accumulated on the roadside and to improve neighbourhood cleanliness.

Among the five wards where the initiative has been launched, four are in Bommanahalli Assembly constituency along with that of Hongasandra. Around 25 autos have been deployed for the evening rounds providing an additional opportunity for the households that cannot hand over waste during the regular morning collection.

After inspecting and reviewing the implementation of the pilot project, South Corporation Commissioner K. N. Ramesh told ETV Bharat, “This is a pilot initiative. The future course of action will be decided based on the objectives and the results we achieve.” The initiative follows complaints from residents and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) about garbage heaps on roadsides when households miss morning collection vehicles. Localities including Adugodi, S.G. Palya and areas along Siddapura Road have reported such problems. Waste Segregation And Disposal Are Major Urban Challenges (ETV Bharat) Sources said the Corporation already operates 160 waste collection vehicles across the five wards during morning hours. The evening service supplements this arrangement rather than replacing it. In Hongasandra, six vehicles have been assigned for the evening shift with three vehicles collecting wet and dry waste each. Another 31 autos continue to serve the ward during morning rounds. The extended collection window is expected to benefit Information Technology (IT) employees, students, homemakers and other residents whose schedules make morning disposal of waste difficult. By providing another opportunity to hand over waste directly to the collection workers, the Corporation hopes to discourage residents from leaving garbage on the streets.