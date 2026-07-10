ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Launches Drive To Remove Abandoned Vehicles From Roads, Footpaths

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda symbolically affixing a warning notice on an abandoned vehicle parked on Quuen's Road in Bengaluru on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have launched a citywide drive to remove abandoned vehicles from roads, footpaths and other public places across the city.

The special enforcement campaign, aimed at reclaiming public spaces and improving pedestrian safety, was formally launched on Friday on Queen's Road by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who symbolically affixed a warning notice on an abandoned vehicle in the presence of officials from the GBA and the BTP.

The action is being carried out under Section 324 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Krishna Byre Gowda said abandoned vehicles had become a major cause of inconvenience for pedestrians and motorists alike.

"Footpaths are public property. Abandoned vehicles create difficulties for pedestrians, contribute to traffic congestion and spoil the city's aesthetics," the minister said.

He stressed that roads and footpaths belong to the public and cannot be converted into private parking spaces or storage areas by vehicle owners.

The minister appealed to residents to voluntarily remove vehicles left unattended for prolonged periods.

"Such behaviour inconveniences pedestrians and can even lead to accidents. Vehicles abandoned on roads and footpaths also affect the beauty of the city. I urge the public not to leave unused vehicles on public property," he added.

1,571 Vehicles Identified So Far

According to officials, the BTP has already identified 1,571 abandoned vehicles across the five city corporations under the GBA, with the number expected to increase as surveys continue.

Authorities have begun placing warning stickers on such vehicles and are using wheel clamps after the expiry of the initial notice period.

Vehicle owners have been given seven days to remove their vehicles after receiving notice.

Owners reclaiming their vehicles within the stipulated period must pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. Vehicles that remain unclaimed beyond the deadline will be towed to designated storage yards. Those seeking to retrieve their vehicles later will be required to pay both the penalty amount and towing charges, while repeat violations will attract double penalties.