Bengaluru Launches Drive To Remove Abandoned Vehicles From Roads, Footpaths
The special campaign, aimed at reclaiming public spaces and improving pedestrian safety, was formally launched on Friday on Queen's Road by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have launched a citywide drive to remove abandoned vehicles from roads, footpaths and other public places across the city.
The special enforcement campaign, aimed at reclaiming public spaces and improving pedestrian safety, was formally launched on Friday on Queen's Road by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who symbolically affixed a warning notice on an abandoned vehicle in the presence of officials from the GBA and the BTP.
The action is being carried out under Section 324 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024.
Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Krishna Byre Gowda said abandoned vehicles had become a major cause of inconvenience for pedestrians and motorists alike.
"Footpaths are public property. Abandoned vehicles create difficulties for pedestrians, contribute to traffic congestion and spoil the city's aesthetics," the minister said.
He stressed that roads and footpaths belong to the public and cannot be converted into private parking spaces or storage areas by vehicle owners.
The minister appealed to residents to voluntarily remove vehicles left unattended for prolonged periods.
"Such behaviour inconveniences pedestrians and can even lead to accidents. Vehicles abandoned on roads and footpaths also affect the beauty of the city. I urge the public not to leave unused vehicles on public property," he added.
1,571 Vehicles Identified So Far
According to officials, the BTP has already identified 1,571 abandoned vehicles across the five city corporations under the GBA, with the number expected to increase as surveys continue.
Authorities have begun placing warning stickers on such vehicles and are using wheel clamps after the expiry of the initial notice period.
Vehicle owners have been given seven days to remove their vehicles after receiving notice.
Owners reclaiming their vehicles within the stipulated period must pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. Vehicles that remain unclaimed beyond the deadline will be towed to designated storage yards. Those seeking to retrieve their vehicles later will be required to pay both the penalty amount and towing charges, while repeat violations will attract double penalties.
Vehicles that remain unclaimed for an extended period will be auctioned in accordance with legal provisions, after which no ownership claims will be entertained.
Temporary Parking Exempted
Clarifying concerns among motorists, Krishna Byre Gowda said the drive was aimed only at vehicles abandoned for long duration and not those parked temporarily.
"Commuters and cab drivers who park their vehicles temporarily while travelling or waiting will not face any action under this drive," he said.
The minister also pointed out that many property owners fail to comply with regulations requiring adequate parking facilities within private premises.
"The law already mandates parking space within buildings and commercial establishments. The GBA will ensure stricter enforcement of these provisions in the future," he said.
DKS Links Initiative To Better Urban Governance
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the campaign formed part of broader efforts to create a cleaner, more organised and efficient Bengaluru.
"We are issuing notices to owners of abandoned vehicles and giving them one week to remove them. If they fail to do so, the vehicles will be auctioned," the Chief Minister said.
He added that the government would also create alternative spaces for street vendors affected by anti-encroachment drives.
"We will provide alternative spaces for street vendors. Priority will be given to people residing in Karnataka. We will create opportunities for the people of our state," Shivakumar said.
The Chief Minister's remarks come amid continuing discussions on employment opportunities for local residents and urban governance reforms in Bengaluru.
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